DWTS Alum Goes Cowgirl Chic in New Photos At Age 73

Jane Seymour stunned fans in new photos taken at the CMT Awards.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum, who was partnered with Tony Dovolani for season 5 of the celebrity ballroom competition, went for a cowgirl-inspired look for the county music awards show, and fans raved about how beautiful and young she looked.

Seymour turned 73 years old on February 15, 2024.

Jane Seymour Got Into Cowgirl Glam to Be a Presenter at the CMT Awards

In photos posted to Instagram on April 9, 2024, Seymour wore a black sequin and lace Alice + Olivia black dress paired with black and red trimmed cowgirl boots. The actress’s long hair was down and in waves as she posed on the red carpet at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, with pal Trisha Yearwood. During the ceremony, Seymour introduced Yearwood as the recipient of the first-ever June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award.

Seymour’s black dress, which is called the Nelia high-low ruffled maxi dress, sells for $995, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Fans reacted in the comment section to say that Seymour looked “stunning.”

“You look beautiful, Jane 😍❤️😍,” one fan wrote.

“I love your dress and it suits you perfectly ❤️,” another fan wrote to the “Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman” star.

Jane Seymour Says She Doesn’t Feel Old at Age 73

Jane Seymour has been vocal about not letting aging bother her. In March 2024, she told People magazine that she does not feel old at all despite being in her 70s. “I’m 73 and I don’t feel old,” she said. “I realize that the rest of the world probably looks and goes, ‘Ohh, that’s old.’ What I want to do is redefine it. It’s not old. That is wisdom on two legs.”

In a separate interview, she told Page Six that women over 50 should never feel that they are past their prime. “I don’t think there is a sell-by date for women unless they choose it,” she said in March. “A lot of people say, ‘Don’t you wish you were younger?’ and, in a funny way, no because I’ve had so much experience, and I’ve had such a rich life and made so many friends and so many extraordinary experiences.”

“My life is very full now, and hopefully I’m wiser,” she added.

Seymour has been keeping herself busy of late. Her latest projects include roles in the TV series “Harry Wild” and the Netflix movie “Irish Wish” as well as a collaboration with Dixon Boots for a limited-edition cowgirl boot design.

Seymour told Yahoo Lifestyle it’s very “rare” to land a lead role in a TV series at her age. “I mean, that doesn’t happen,” she shared. “And I think it’s because I’m not afraid to look my age and beyond.”

She explained that she doesn’t do plastic surgery because she wants to “have a face that moves so I can play very young and I can play an 85-year-old woman.”

“There is a pressure obviously to look as good as you possibly can. And to me, good is healthy, “ she added.

