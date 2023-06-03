DWTS Champ Reveals Bad News to Fans: ‘It’s Done’

Donny and Marie Osmond performed together for more than 50 years, but is their brother-sister act really over for good?

In a May 2023, interview, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 9 champion opened up about working with his sister, who was also a contestant on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition four seasons earlier.

Despite retiring from their long-running residency in 2019, Donny Osmond, 65, said he’d “never say never” to a future gig with his little sis, but he also admitted that he doesn’t see it happening.

Donny Osmond Said His Work With Marie Is ‘Done’

Donny Osmond was already a teen heartthrob in his own right when he co-starred with his sister, Marie, on the “Donny & Marie” variety show in 1976. The siblings later co-hosted their own daytime talk show, but their longest-running collaboration was a residency in Las Vegas, which ran for 11 years at the Flamingo Hotel and ended in 2019.

And while fans have hoped that the brother-sister duo will reunite on stage in the future, Donny shut the idea down in a May 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I miss working with her because we had such a rapport onstage, but that whole era is passed,” Donny admitted. “It’s gone, it’s done.”

He gave a glimmer of hope by adding, “Revisiting the ‘Donny & Marie’ thing, it would have to be the right thing.” But he then added, “I have been in this business for a long time. I learned to never say never, but there’s nothing in the back of my mind and I don’t think there is in the back of Marie’s mind of reuniting.”

Marie Osmond Was Emotional When Her Residency with Donny Ended

Donny and Marie Osmond performed 1,730 shows together in Las Vegas, according to Good Morning America. Following their final concert on November 16, 2019, Marie also made it sound as though her work with her brother was done for good.

“Last night as ‘Donny and Marie’ we sang together again but this time was for the last time,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m not losing him, we are, after all, still brother and sister and I’ll see him at Christmas. But ‘Donny and Marie’ will be different now,” she added.

Since wrapping his super-sized residency with Marie, Donny has moved on to a smaller-scale solo residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas. The residency will run through the end of 2023, per PR Newswire.

But there have been rumors that Donny isn’t happy with his smaller, solo set. A source told Radar Online that Donny “has never forgiven Marie for quitting their Vegas residency and forcing him to move to a much smaller room with his solo act.” The insider claimed that it was Marie who no longer wanted to do a brother-sister act, but a rep for the duo denied the claims and told the outlet that the siblings are not fighting.

While they are officially done as a duo, in the ET interview, Donny Osmond did not rule out the possibility of a mini-reunion with his sister for a “one-off” performance someday.

