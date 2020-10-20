LIVE: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Elimination Spoilers & Recap 10/19/20

Week 6 of Dancing With the Stars featured performances from the top 11 celebrity contestants and a special performance from one of the DWTS judges.

The show opened with host Tyra Banks walking out into the ballroom to welcome viewers and was followed by a tease for the upcoming performance by Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

So, who was eliminated from DWTS this week, and what happened during the episode? Read on to find out.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains a live recap of the October 19, 2020 DWTS episode. In-depth spoilers will follow.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 6 Episode Recap

The episode began with Johnny Weir and Britt dancing the Salsa to “On the Floor” by Jennifer Lopez. Their performance had a bit of a mishap with arm and feetwork, but overall the judges praised them. Their overall score was 22 out of 30.

The next dance was from Nev Schulman and Jenna who danced Jazz to “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. Their performance was praised by the judges, specifically for the amount of Jazz steps thrown in. Overall, they ended up with a score of 26 out of 30.

For the third dance of the night, Monica Aldama and Val danced the Rumba to “Have I Told You Lately” by Rod Stewart in a song dedicated to her husband. The judges were impressed with the performance, saying that it was absolutely amazing and “refined.” Their score was a 27 out of 30, putting them at the top of the leaderboard with their highest score yet.

The youngest contestant, Skai Jackson, was up next with her partner Alan. The two danced the Cha Cha to “Say So” by Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj. Though there were multiple slip-ups during the performance when Skai’s feet slipped, the judges were encouraging, especially loving the opening moments of the dance. They earned a score of 18 out of 30.

This article will be updated as the episode airs.

