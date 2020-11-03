Dancing With the Stars 2020 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated on DWTS Tonight? 11/2

Week 8 of Dancing With the Stars season 29 aired on Monday, November 2, featuring two performances from each of the final 8 celebrity contestants and their professional dance partners.

While the episode was supposed to include a double elimination, Jeannie Mai’s sudden hospitalization and exit from the competition meant that at the end of the night, only one couple was eliminated.

So, who was sent home? And who rose to the top of the DWTS leader board? Read on to find out.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29 Week 8 Recap

With Jeannie and Brandon suddenly disqualified from competing, the 8 couples that remained in the competition for week 8 of performances were: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem, Nev Schulmann and Jenna, Justina Machado and Sasha, Nelly and Daniella, AJ McLean and Cheryl, Chrishell Stause and Gleb, Skai Jackson and Alan, and Johnny Weir and Britt.

After earning the lowest score of all the remaining couples last week, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem came back determined to earn better scores with “no room for failure.” They danced the jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now,” and while the judges enjoyed her performance, Carrie Ann Inaba docked a point for a lift and they scored a 25 out of 30.

Nev Schulmann and Jenna took the ballroom stage to perform the Viennese waltz to “Stuck With You.” Coming off of last week’s perfect score (the first of the season), they really needed to bring it with their dance. They got a 27 out of 30.

Justina Machado and Sasha danced the Samba and in spite of a slight stumble during the number, it was a great performance. They scored a 27 out of 30.

Nelly and Daniella danced the rumba in tribute to his late sister, Jackie. While he put his heart into his performance, it was not Nelly’s strongest dance and they only scored 21 out of 30.

Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause and Gleb danced the Viennese waltz to Love on the Brain. The performance showed off their chemistry as a pair, but the judges did have their critiques when it came to Stause’s technique. They earned a total of 24 points out of a possible 30.

Skai Jackson and Alan danced the salsa to “Work It” by Missy Elliott. The judges gave them a 25 out of 30.

