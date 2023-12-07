DWTS Finalist Announces Huge News Hours After Wrapping Season 32

Ariana Madix announced big news hours after landing in third place on “Dancing With the Stars” season 32.

During a December 6, 2023 appearance on “Live With Kelly and Mark,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed that she will make her debut in the Broadway show “Chicago” in 2024. “I have some news,” Madix told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. “As of January 29, I will be playing Roxie Hart on Broadway in ‘Chicago.’ It is just the biggest dream come true. I can’t believe this is real life. I’m going to cry.”

Madix was also tagged in a post shared by Braodway.com. “Roxie Rules! Ariana Madix of VANDERPUMP RULES and recent DANCING WITH THE STARS finalist will make her Broadway debut January 29 in CHICAGO for 8 weeks only!” the post read.

“IS THIS REAL LIFE 🥹,” Madix commented.

“MY DREAM. I’m so happy for you I will 10000% come watch,” added “Dancing With the Stars” season 29 champ Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Ariana Madix Was a Theater Major in College

While she is best known for the reality show “Vanderpump Rules,” Madix has always wanted to be an actress. Per her official website, Madix received dual Bachelor’s degrees in Theatre and Broadcast Communications from Flagler College in Florida. After graduating, she moved to New York City with the hopes of finding acting work and eventually making her way to the Great White Way.

“I was acting, bartending, all of that when I lived in New York,” she told the “Out in the Wild” podcast in 2020. “When I was growing up my dream was Broadway,” she added, noting that she realized that she couldn’t “break in” to Broadway without having a following.

Madix decided to move to Los Angeles for more visibility. “I moved to L.A. for TV. That’s the big thing I moved to L.A. for,” she explained.

According to her IMDb page, Madix appeared in scripted TV shows “Paradise City,” “The Other Two,” “Waking up With Strangers,” and “Anger Management.” She joined the Bravo reality show “Vanderpump Rules” in 2013. In 2023, Madix landed a role in the Lifetime movie, “Buying Back My Daughter.”

Madix shared a video with fans after her “Chicago” news was announced. ‘”This is an absolute lifelong dream of mine so I am absolutely over the moon,” she said of her Broadway role.

Madix is One of Many DWTS Contestants to Play Roxie Hart

“Chicago” is the longest-running musical in Broadway history. Its cast has included a long list of famous leading ladies, per Entertainment Weekly. Past stars who have also competed on DWTS include Pamela Anderson, Brandy Norwood, and Melora Hardin. In addition, two fellow Bravo stars/DWTS alums played Roxie Hart.

In 2020, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne starred in “Chicago The Musical.” The singer’s run was cut short weeks early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Well this is not the way I wanted to say goodbye to Roxie and my ‘Chicago’ family but I have no choice,” Jayne captioned a stage shot on her Instagram page at the time. “THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart to everyone that came to the shows. I leave NYC feeling like my mission is incomplete, but I will treasure this time always.”

More than a decade earlier, fellow Bravo and DWTS alums Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin also appeared in “Chicago.” According to Playbill, Hamlin played lawyer Billy Flynn while his wife played murderess Roxie Hart in a production at the Ambassador Theatre.

