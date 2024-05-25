DWTS Judge Reacts to Cancellation of Long-Running Show

Carrie Ann Inaba spoke out about the unexpected cancellation of “The Talk.”

One month after CBS broke the news that the long-running daytime chatfest would end in 2024, the “Dancing with the Stars” judge reflected on her run on the show.

Inaba was a co-host on “The Talk” from 2019 to 2021 while still remaining a judge on ABC’s celebrity ballroom competition.

Carrie Ann Inaba Was ‘Sad’ To Hear That ‘The Talk’ Is Ending

On April 12, 2024, Deadline reported that “The Talk” would end its run after 14 years on CBS’ daytime schedule. The talk show will have an abbreviated 15th season this fall, ending for good in December 2024 with a big sendoff. CBS did not confirm what show will replace “The Talk.”

In a May 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Inaba admitted she was “really sad” to hear about the end of “The Talk.” “I was always so grateful for my time there,” Inaba said. “I’m sad it’s going.”

“I keep in touch with a lot of people that work there and they’re sad but they’re like, ‘It’s OK, we had a good run, you know?” she added. “And I think they’ve got a lot of joy over the years, and I think there is nothing but positivity from here. I’m always grateful to that show forever for giving me a voice.”

While on “The Talk,” Inaba brought awareness to several health issues she battles. According to Good Housekeeping, she spoke about multiple autoimmune diseases, including lupus and fibromyalgia. The former Fly Girl ultimately went on a medical leave of absence before stepping away from the talk show platform for good.

‘The Talk’ Also featured DWTS Alum Amanda Kloots, Marie Osmond & Leah Remini

Inaba isn’t the only “Dancing with the Stars” alum with ties to “The Talk.” Season 30 alum Amanda Kloots is currently a co-host on the CBS chatfest alongside Akbar Gbajabiamila, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Sheryl Underwood.

In addition, former contestant and guest co-host Leah Remini was a panelist on the first season of “The Talk” back in 2010. Marie Osmond, who famously fainted on DWTS back in season 5, was also a “Talk” host for one season, in 2020, per Page Six.

In a statement shared by Entertainment Weekly, CBS executives said they “want to acknowledge [‘The Talk’s]’ former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons.”

“For the final season, we plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper send-off it deserves when it concludes in December 2024,” the statement read. There is no word if the show will bring back all of the past co-hosts for the finale, but that would be a feat considering several of them reportedly left not of their own accord.

Kloots told ET that the show will indeed go with a bang. When speaking of the grand finale, she told the outlet that the months-long heads-up helps ease the blow. “We’ll get to do it right. Which we’re really excited about!” she said.

As for what’s next, the DWTS alum admitted, “With this career, you’ll never know what happens. A phone call changes your life.”

