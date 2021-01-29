‘Dancing With the Stars’: How Much Do Pros Get Paid?

Each season of Dancing With the Stars features a cast of celebrities, judges, and professional dancers. Fans of the show may wonder, then, how much the pros take home at the end of each season.

While exact salaries have changed over the years, pros do take home a hefty sum for their time working, dancing and choreographing each of the dances throughout the season.

It’s widely known that each of the celebrities get paid for the longer they last on the show, and the same is true for professional dancers, but it’s not always immediately clear how much the pros are making on the show.

Here’s what we know about how much professional dancers on Dancing With the Stars take home:

Gleb Savchenko May Make Up to $400,000 a Year

According to papers originally obtained by Us Weekly, professional dancer Gleb Savchenko’s wife claimed that Savchenko made around $400,000 on Dancing With the Stars.

The documents, which were filed to ask for child support and spousal support, he “earns an approximate annual salary of $406,614” from Dancing With the Stars.

It’s important to note that the salary would also include the amount Savchenko made from being part of the live tour, not strictly from the amount of time he spent on the show itself. He has been on the show for some time, so it’s likely that his salary is in the high range of professional dancers.

Reports State Pros Make $5,200 a Week

According to The Reel Rundown, pro salaries span a large range, but some of the cast may make up to $5,200 a week. The report stated that it’s possible the veterans make that large amount and the newer dancers would earn much less.

According to The Cinemaholic, however, professional dancers were making up to $100,000 per season in 2019, and it’s possible that that’s gone up recently. Celebrity contestants make more for their time on the show. It has been reported that Sharna Burgess was the highest-paid female pro during season 27.

According to Variety, contestants on DWTS get paid $125,000 for the rehearsal period as well as for the first two weeks that they’re on the show. This means that any contestant announced makes at least that before getting bonuses as they continue on the show.

According to the same sources, Variety reported that the maximum a contestant will be able to earn on the show is $295,000 for their time on the show. Prior to the report, though, it was reported that contestants could make nearly $350,000 on the season.

Those numbers reflect what the salaries and professionals made in Season 28 of the show, and it’s important to note that it’s possible that season 30 will offer higher salaries, as it is set to be a monumental season.

According to OK Magazine, host Tyra Banks would like to make more money on DWTS next season.

The report, which followed the season finale of the show, claimed that Banks would be seeking more money next time she stepped out into the ballroom as the host and executive producer.

“Tyra is an incredible talent who knows her worth,” the source reportedly told the magazine. “She has taken a franchise that was a little past its prime and made it into the show everyone is talking about, but even more important than the buzz is the ratings she has been delivering too. At the end of the day, Tyra is a businesswoman, she deserves a lot more money to return next season.”

READ NEXT: Artem Chigvintsev’s Fiancé Explains Why the Couple Goes to Therapy

