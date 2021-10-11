Is There An Elimination on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tonight? 10/11

The ABC ballroom dance competition “Dancing With the Stars” premiered for the monumental season 30 on September 20, 2021. Now, on October 11, 2021, the show continues with the top 13 teams performing dances based on iconic Disney songs and movies.
Rather than airing for one night this week, the show will air on both Monday, October 11 and Tuesday, October 12. Both nights are dedicated to Disney, but the first is dedicated to the heroes while the latter is dedicated to the villains.
We speculate that there will be two eliminations this week, as there are too many couples left for one elimination per week up through the finale in order to determine a winner. At the time of writing, however, it’s unclear whether or not there will be one elimination per night or two eliminations at the end of Tuesday night.
This post will be updated as the episode airs.
Night One Disney Week Performances
Here are the dances to expect on the first night of “Dancing With the Stars” Disney week, according to InsideTheMagic:
- Kenya Moore and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing Contemporary to “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana
- Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Samba to “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from The Lion King
- Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Rumba to “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan
- JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Viennese Waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella
- Melanie C. and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing Jazz to “Step in Time” from Mary Poppins
- Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Salsa to “Colombia, Mi Encanto!” from Encanto
- Melora Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Quickstep to “I Wan’na Be Like You (2016)” from The Jungle Book
- Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the Paso Doble to “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Mulan
- Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Foxtrot to “Let It Go” from Frozen
- The Miz and pro Witney Carson dancing the Quickstep to “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin
- Brian Austin Green and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the waltz to “Someday My Prince Will Come” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Jive to “Stand Out” from A Goofy Movie
- Matt James and pro Lindsay Arnold dancing the Quickstep to “The Incredits” from The Incredibles
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night Villain Night Dances
“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.
READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Producers ‘Worried’ About Low Ratings: Report