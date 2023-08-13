Emma Slater Trains With Surprising DWTS Co-Star Ahead of Season 32: VIDEO

Emma Slater has been training with a surprising “Dancing With the Stars” “partner” in the off-season.

In August 2023, the DWTS season 24 champion posted a video to Instagram that showed her practicing steps with fellow cast member and mirrorball trophy winner Alfonso Ribeiro in a private dance hall.

The video shows that the 51-year-old DWTS co-host is taking his dance lessons very seriously – and it also teases there may be a surprise in store for fans.

Emma Slater Revealed She Has Been Giving Alfonso Ribeiro & His Daughter Dance Lessons All Summer

In a video posted to her social media account on August 10, 2023, Slater and Ribeiro were counting down as they rehearsed dance steps in unison. At the end of the short clip, they gave each other a high-five. “Well done,” Slater told the former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star. “That was by far the quickest routine you’ve learned.”

Slater captioned the clip to reveal she’s been giving Ribeiro dance lessons for months.

“Been training with @therealalfonsoribeiro during the summer, at least two days a week and it’s been so brilliant for both of us,” she wrote. “Alfonso is so passionate about learning as much as he can about dance and growing in his understanding of it all. It’s so admirable. “

The pro dancer added that it has been “rewarding” choreographing new routines for Ribeiro and she noted that she has zeroed in on harder types of dances that have forced her to think outside the box.

“Love our rehearsals and miss them cause right now he’s traveling! Come back Al, I have some ideas for quickstep next!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote.

Ribeiro responded to Slater’s post with, “I love our time. I’ve learned so much about all of the dances. As soon as I get back, we start back up. “

Slater replied to say she already has four new routines ready to try with Ribeiro. She also revealed that the dance lessons have become a “family affair” because she has also been working with Ribero’s 4-year-old daughter, Ava.

Fans commented on Slater’s post to say how much they admire Ribeiro’s dedication to DWTS.

“So cool. He’s so dedicated and focused. What a great work ethic!” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“I really really hope this means he will be dancing more on the show, because what a TREAT. Fantastic,” another added.

Alfonso Ribeiro Previously Teased That He May Dance on DWTS This Season

Ribeiro was the winner of the DWTS mirrorball trophy with partner Witney Carson in 2014, but he’s been brushing up with Slater for the upcoming season of the ABC ballroom show. He has even teased that he may hit the dance floor with fellow DWTS co-host Julianne Hough.

In June, Ribeiro told Entertainment Tonight that Hough, who won two mirrorball trophies in the past, and he both know what it takes to become a DWTS champ, then he hinted that their collaboration on the upcoming season may not be limited to co-hosting.

“Funny enough, Julianne and I might end up dancing a little bit. That might happen,” he teased, adding that Slater had been taking him “into the dance studio twice a week” to rehearse some new moves.

Hough’s brother Derek, who serves as a judge on “Dancing with the Stars,” also teased the co-hosts’ collaboration.

“[I’m] really, really excited to see [Julianne] and Alfonso do their thing and their chemistry and their energy,” he told ET after his sister’s co-host role was announced in April 2023. “I mean, they could probably do a full dance routine together. Let’s be real. It’s Alfonso and Julianne, you know they’re going to be doing something.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns to ABC this fall.

