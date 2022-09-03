Emma Slater Gets ‘Hit on’ During Trip to Italy

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber’s split has been confirmed by several media outlets just weeks before the new season of “Dancing With the Stars” is set to air on Disney+.

People magazine confirmed the news after months of speculation amongst DWTS fans. Neither Slater nor Farber have released a statement about their decision to separate. Although they have no really posted anything together on social media in quite some time, the two are still very close and things do seem to be very amicable between them.

A week before the split was reported, Slater jetted off to Europe for a trip of a lifetime. She arrived in Iceland to soak up some sights before meeting up with her sister, Kelly Slater, in Italy. Then, the twins jetted off to link up with their parens in France.

During the trip, Emma and Kelly have made tons of memories and have shared a lot of laughs — including one time when Emma got hit on by some local Italian guys.

Kelly Revealed That Emma Was Trying to Take a Photo When She Was ‘Hit on’

Emma and Kelly were being tourists in Italy, taking photos in front of monuments and statues and eating all of the food for a a few days before the next stop on their trip. The sisters took turns snapping pics of each other and they’ve both shared some of their captured memories on social media.

At one point while in Rome, Emma was taking a picture of her sister when “Italian stallions” hit on her.

“When you ask for a cute photo by the fountain, and your photographer gets hit on in the process by some Italian stallions,” Kelly captioned her Instagram pic, adding the crying with laughter emoji, and tagging Emma.

Emma commented “LOL” on the photo and then shared it to her Instagram Stories.

“She was crying laughing!!!” Emma wrote on her post, adding three crying with laughter emoji and tagging her sister.

Emma Has Been Having a Wonderful Time With Her Family

Aside from getting hit on by guys in Italy, Emma has really enjoyed this time with her family and has been posting a lot about her trip.

“FRANCE avec ma famille. I love my family, my heart is full seeing them. How cute are my parents on slide 3,” Emma captioned a post on August 22, 2022. On slide three, she and Kelly were with her dad who was looking back at the camera in a funny pose. In the next slide, Emma’s dad planted a kiss on her mom’s cheek.

Fans have loved seeing all of Emma’s posts and many seem to be genuinely happy that she got to spend some time with her family this summer.

“Your dad looks like a funny guy,” one person commented. Emma responded, “he is.”

“That’s so awesome, and exactly 4 weeks until DWTS premiere night, absolutely thrilled with goosebumps to see what greatness you’re going to cook up this season,” someone else wrote.

“What an absolutely beautiful adventure you have been on, Emma,” read a third comment.

