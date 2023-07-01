Emma Slater Opens Up About Sasha Farber Divorce for the First Time

Emma Slater opened up about her divorce from Sasha Farber for the first time. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro was a guest on the June 15, 2023, episode of “The Bathroom Chronicles” podcast where she talked a bit about her split from Farber and what is behind it.

“I had been with Sasha for about 10 years. It’s been a large portion of my life. And sometimes you grow and you’re not really understanding what you’re trying to get to or what you’re trying to grow into. And so it’s been really hard for me to determine what’s really going on with me when it’s not all that clear. But I’m starting to feel more grounded and more secure in ‘everything’s okay. And it will be okay and it to trust the process even if you really don’t know what’s going on.'” she said.

Slater also said that she often turned to other people to ask them what their take was because she was so unsure about what was going on in her life and what they thought that she should do.

“I still don’t know what the hell is going on with me,” Slater admitted. Podcast co-host Peggy Rometo praised Slater for really seeing this process through. “What I hear you saying is that you’re just pausing. A pause in the relationship,” she said, to which Slater agreed.

Emma Slater Says She’s Been on a ‘Healing Journey’

Slater has become great friends with “The Bathroom Chronicles” co-host Kimberly Van Der Beek since she was paired with James Van Der Beek on season 28 of “Dancing With the Stars.” This could be why Slater felt comfortable speaking candidly about the internal conflict she’s been experiencing — though it does sound like she has taken the time to figure some things out.

“In the last few years, I’ve been going on this healing sort of journey. I’ve gone through, I feel like, I’ve gone through so much. Like, most of my life I’ve thought, like ‘oh wow! This is easy! This is working out.’ Like, I got to be on a show with this amazing person Sasha, who I’ve been in a relationship with up until recently and we’re sort of going through this separation now, but, it was really hard for me to, the last few years, to sort of like, hit a bumpy patch and be like, ‘oh this… there are hard parts in life,'” Slater said.

“I thought it was just going to be life is going to open itself up to me but then you hit these bumpy parts where it is necessary for you to shed and to learn as much about yourself, and to really understand what it is that you want. That can better serve yourself and everybody around you,” she continued.

Emma Slater Filed for Divorce in February 2022

Slater and Farber tied the knot in March 2018 and appeared to be more in love than ever as evidence by their gushing social media posts. However, in 2022, some fans started noticing a shift and many wondered if Slater and Farber had split.

In August 2022, People magazine confirmed the two had split. It wasn’t until six months later, however, that Slater filed for divorce.

In court documents obtained by ABC News, Slater filed in Los Angeles on February 21, 2022, “citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.” Slater listed the date of separation as April 2022. The two appear to be amicable, however, as they have supported each other on DWTS and even performed together during season 31 and on tour.

Neither Slater nor Farber have posted publicly about the decision to end their marriage. Heavy has previously reached out to reps for comment but never heard back.

