Erin Andrews Welcomes Baby

Former “Dancing with the Stars” co-host Erin Andrews has just become a mom! The sports journalist and former DWTS star married her husband, Jarrett Stoll, in 2017. She has been open numerous times since then about wanting to have a child, but achieving that goal did not come easily. According to a new report, however, the couple has finally realized their dream of welcoming a child into their family.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erin Andrews & Jarrett Stoll Welcomed a Son Via a Surrogate

According to Page Six on July 10, Andrews and Stoll recently welcomed a son via a surrogate. The little boy was reportedly born a couple of weeks ago. So far, the former “Dancing with the Stars” co-host has not revealed the news on her social media pages. Sources for Page Six indicate that the couple named their son Mack. In addition, they apparently celebrated the eagerly anticipated arrival of their son with loved ones at a baby shower in West Hollywood, California, in June.

In 2021, Andrews mentioned the couple’s desire to start having children. When talking about the coronavirus pandemic, she mentioned “the social circle where people commiserate about their kids, homeschool, all that stuff.” While Andrews and her husband were not a part of that experience, then, she noted, “We’re going to have kids in the next couple of years, so maybe we’ll be in a different social scene.” In January, Andrews opened up about how difficult the process to have a child had become. She acknowledged it had been almost 10 years since she started the process of in vitro fertilization.

Andrews Has Been Open About Her Infertility Journey

Andrews admitted the IVF process had not been easy, explaining, “It’s been one of the most challenging things in my life, and I know in my husband’s life as well.” Although the former “Dancing with the Stars” host and her husband tried expanding their family via IVF numerous times, ultimately, it seems they were not successful via that route. Andrews did not mention surrogacy in January when she opened up to Us Weekly about the couple’s pursuit to have a child. However, it would seem Andrews and Stoll had been working on that path quietly behind the scenes. If the Page Six report of “Mack” arriving a couple of weeks ago is accurate, the couple surely knew at the time they finally had a baby on the way.

“Dancing with the Stars” and sports fans of Andrews will surely be surely eager to celebrate this exciting news, even though Andrews has not yet shared it herself quite yet.

Upon learning about the baby news online, one fan tweeted, “This is the best news….ever!!!!”

“Yayayyaa so happy, I get nervous these days when I see exclusives.. GREAT NEWS!! Mazel tov,” another wrote in a comment on the Page Six Instagram post about the baby’s arrival.

“OMGGGGG this is amazing,” someone else gushed.

“Calm down!!! Such exciting news!” quipped another fan, who referenced Andrews’ podcast, “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa.”

Another comment read, “You can tell she’ll be a great mom!!!!”