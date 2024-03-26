DWTS Alum Recalls ‘Numb’ & ‘Crappy’ Reality of Difficult Journey to Have a Child

A former “Dancing with the Stars” entertainer became a mother for the first time in the past year. Now, Erin Andrews is opening up about how difficult the long process was for her.



Erin Andrews Felt Numb Through Much of the Difficult Process

Erin Andrews surprised fans in June 2023 by welcoming her first child via surrogate. Mack Roger Stoll arrived after about a decade of infertility struggles, including a cervical cancer diagnosis and the loss of a twin surrogate pregnancy.

Andrews shared insight into the “hard, painful journey” with E! News on March 23. For much of her experience with infertility, the former “Dancing with the Stars” co-host kept the details close to the vest.

Eventually, though, “I just was so tired of keeping quiet,” Andrews explained. That led to an essay she shared online in August 2021 where she wrote about the “time-consuming and emotionally draining process,” People noted.

Looking back, Andrews says, “I think I went numb through most of it. She explained, “Because you just feel like a robot and you’re on this really unfair roller coaster that more times out of none, you’re going to get really bad news.”

The process was difficult on multiple levels, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum explained. The IVF process means “You feel like crap, you’re pumping all these chemicals into your body.”

Then, the surrogacy route becomes an “Emotional roller coaster.” Andrews admits, “I got so tired of seeing all these waiting rooms at the fertility clinics just packed. And I felt like nobody was giving the reality of how crappy the situation was.”

The Lengthy Infertility Journey Was Draining & Difficult

“Having so many failed attempts is really, really difficult,” Andrews noted. She explained, “I just became this robot where I’m like, do it again, let’s do another round.”

When pursuing numerous rounds, however, “It’s draining on your finances. It’s draining on your relationship. It’s draining on your self-esteem,” Andrews pointed out. She added, “My body has forever changed because of the whole thing.”

Despite the difficulties and multiple heartbreaks, Andrews admitted she never got to the point of giving up. Pursuing surrogacy with an egg donor was a concept on the table before successfully welcoming Mack.

She was determined to “exhaust all options to make this a reality.”

Although she still navigates difficult moments as a relatively new mother, she’s now at a point where “I’m starting to understand what a gift he is.”

The DWTS Star’s Son Is Strong-Willed

Mack is “starting to get a personality,” Andrews revealed. “Apparently he’s very strong-willed and strong-minded,” she shared.

Andrews’ husband, former professional hockey player Jarret Stoll, “Can’t wait to get him on hockey skates,” the “Dancing with the Stars” veteran noted. She added, “Obviously the sporty kind of stuff we’re looking forward to.”

In October 2023, Andrews talked about becoming a mother with Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb on “Today.” She revealed that she and Stoll want to have another child at some point. “I’m trying to figure out the right time,” she noted.

Before Mack arrived, People shared, Andrews and Stoll had gone through eight rounds of IVF in addition to losing a twin pregnancy with a surrogate in 2021.

Once the couple was matched with the surrogate who carried Mack, the experience was “amazing” and “incredible.”