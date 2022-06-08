Fans Rally Around ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro After Emotional Post

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Ezra Sosa posted a personal message for his fans on Instagram for pride month.

The season 30 troupe member posted a photo of himself with rainbow sparkles on both his main feed and his story.

“just want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for all your love and support :’),” Sosa wrote on his Instagram Stories. “I never thought in a million years I’d be on here expressing myself let alone share with you all my sexuality.”

He added, “But it’s important especially in our day and age to be unapologetically ourselves and to never let anyone tell you what you are and what you can be. You are enough and that is what’s worth celebrating!”

Sosa Shared a Pride Photoshoot

In addition to his own posts, Sosa shared a post by Los Angeles Photographer shotbybrenna, which featured many additional images of him.

“so honored when wonderful people trust me with these extra special shoots ❤️🌈,” the post reads, and it features photos of Sosa in a variety of positions and clothing, including one in a hoodie that reads “love is love.”

Lastly, Sosa shared a photo of himself in front of a pride float alongside JoJo Siwa, who came out in 2021 and was part of the first same-sex ballroom dance coupling on “Dancing With the Stars,” which aired in season 30.

Sosa and Siwa are friends after Sosa joined Siwa on her tour following her season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Fans Shared Their Support for Sosa

Fans and friends took to the comment section of Sosa’s post to share their support for the professional dancer.

“Dancing With the Stars” pro and reigning champion Daniella Karagach commented with three purple hearts. Jenna Johnson, who was Siwa’s partner in the competition, commented, “My babyyy 🌈🌈🌈🌈.”

Siwa also commented on the post, writing, “I love you more than you know and I’m so F*****G PROUD OF YOU.”

“❤️❤️❤️ be proud to be fully YOU! Yay!,” a fan commented on the post.

One person commented, “YESSS🥰❤️🌈 I’m so happy and so proud to be apart of this beautiful community 💕🏳️‍🌈”

Others took their time to show their support and tell Sosa that they were proud of him.

In addition to his time as a professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars,” Sosa also appeared on “So You Think You Can Dance” season 17.

The dancer could be seen at around the 13-second mark in the new trailer for the season dancing alongside a contestant.

“Dancing With the Stars” alum JoJo Siwa is one of the judges on the show, joining Matthew Morrison and Stephen “Twitch” Boss alongside Cat Deely, who hosts the competition.

Some fans want Sosa promoted to full-time professional dancer with a partner on the next season of “Dancing With the Stars,” which is set to air in the fall of 2022.

In a Reddit thread asking about which male professional dancers should be brought on for season 31 between Keo Motsepe and Ezra Sosa, some people went on to say that they wanted both Val Chmerkovskiy and Gleb Savchenko to not return for season 31.

In the replies to the thread, some fans said they wanted new dancers, and a lot of people want to see Sosa step up as a professional dancer with a celebrity partner for season 31.

“I personally would love to see both Gleb and Val leave and have both Keo and Ezra on the roster,” one person wrote. “I don’t much more Gleb is going to give us as a pro and Val has tapped out and has hit his peak.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

