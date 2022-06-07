‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Cast: Who Fans Want to See

Fans of Disney+’s “Dancing With the Stars” have started putting together their dream cast for the upcoming season of the show.

The next season is set to air on Disney+ in the fall of 2021 in a first for the streaming service. “Dancing With the Stars” will be the first live show to stream on the service.

The cast list will likely be released at some point in late August or early September, but that doesn’t stop fans from speculating ahead of time.

Fans Want Household Names on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In a Reddit thread, some fans shared their hopes for the upcoming season of the show.

“Since it’s summertime let’s start putting out our dream cast lists,” the Reddit thread reads.

They go on to list actress and dancer Lisa Ann Walters, wife of the late singer Prince Mayte Garcia, country star Hayley Orrantia, “Saturday Night Live” actress Aidy Bryant, actor Henry Golding, actor Idris Elba, NFL star Rob Gronkowski, and singer Enrique Iglesias.

Some fans want people from Netflix’s “Stranger Things” on the show.

“Legit anyone from Stranger Thins will do, but I doubt that’ll happen so I have my hopes up for HoYeon Jung or Anupam Tripathi from ‘Squid Game,’ retired MLB player Peter Moylan, singer and rapper Arizona Zervas, singer Nico Collins, and reality tv star Joseline Hernandez,” one person wrote.

Actress Miranda Cosgrove was also mentioned multiple times in the thread.

Some Fans Want Athletes in the Ballroom

It’s close to tradition that “Dancing With the Stars” casts at least one Olympic athlete, and some fans already have ideas for the athlete this time around.

“Also Shaun White (retired Olympic snowboarder) and his gf Nina Dobrev (actress of ‘Vampire Diaries’ fame),” one person wrote.

Another person suggested Olympian Hilary Knight.

When it comes to athletes in general, Drew Brees, Payton Manning, and Eli Manning were all on peoples’ lists of fancasts.

NBA star Iman Shumpert won season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” becoming the first NBA player to do so.

Derek Hough has confirmed that he’ll be returning to the show, according to ET, but other than that, there have been no confirmed cast lists when it comes to celebrities, dancers, or judges.

In a previous Reddit thread where fans shared their dream casts, there were some big names listed as well. The thread starts by saying that the show has been able to get bigger celebrities on in the past few years including Nelly, JoJo Siwa and Iman Shumpert, and they believe that that trend will continue into the upcoming seasons.

The post lists celebrities like singer Chris Daughtry, actor Dan Levy, comedian Joe Gatto, conservationist Robert Irwin, and NFL star Russel Wilson as the dream cast list for the men, and for women, they listed actress Alyson Hannigan, singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne, actress Miranda Cosgrove, and TikToker Jordon Turpin.

When it came to Joe Gatto, the poster made a caveat, however.

“Really any one of the ‘Impractical Jokers’ would be awesome, just went with the one who seems like they would embrace the show the most,” they wrote. “Joe has no shame and will do anything to entertain.”

Gatto left “Impractical Jokers” in early 2022 after announcing that he and his wife had separated.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

