‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Upset as Episode Disappears From Disney+

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are reporting an issue about season 31 of the competition reality show. Disney+ Night aired on Monday, October 10, 2022, and usually, the episodes are available to stream after the live broadcast.

As of 1 p.m. ET on October 11, 2022, however, the Disney+ night episode has completely disappeared from Disney+, leading some fans to social media to complain since they have not been able to watch it yet.

With the move to streaming services, “Dancing With the Stars” can no longer be recorded and watched later. Instead, fans rely exclusively on the broadcast and streaming service to stay caught up with the show.

For fans who might just want to know what happened on the show now that the episode is missing, you can check our live recap for all the action here.

Heavy has reached out to Disney+ for comment but have not heard back at the time of writing.

Fans Have Been Flooding Social Media With Comments About the Missing Episode

Fans took to the show’s most recent Instagram post to talk about the missing episode. The Instagram post contains a spoiler about the most recent episode.

“Is there a reason why last night’s episode has disappeared off the Disney+ app? I was able to watch it this morning but was unable to finish it and I went to finish it and it is now gone,” one person commented.

Another person wrote, “So you don’t upload the episode then post spoilers….thanks a lot.”

There were also multiple threads on Reddit about the missing episode including one fan who said they were halfway through the episode before pausing and coming back to find the episode completely gone.

What Songs & Dances Were Performed on Disney+ Night?

There were 13 dances performed by pros and celebrities on Disney+ Night.