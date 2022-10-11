‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Upset as Episode Disappears From Disney+

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are reporting an issue about season 31 of the competition reality show. Disney+ Night aired on Monday, October 10, 2022, and usually, the episodes are available to stream after the live broadcast.
As of 1 p.m. ET on October 11, 2022, however, the Disney+ night episode has completely disappeared from Disney+, leading some fans to social media to complain since they have not been able to watch it yet.
With the move to streaming services, “Dancing With the Stars” can no longer be recorded and watched later. Instead, fans rely exclusively on the broadcast and streaming service to stay caught up with the show.
For fans who might just want to know what happened on the show now that the episode is missing, you can check our live recap for all the action here.
Heavy has reached out to Disney+ for comment but have not heard back at the time of writing.
Fans Have Been Flooding Social Media With Comments About the Missing Episode
Fans took to the show’s most recent Instagram post to talk about the missing episode. The Instagram post contains a spoiler about the most recent episode.
“Is there a reason why last night’s episode has disappeared off the Disney+ app? I was able to watch it this morning but was unable to finish it and I went to finish it and it is now gone,” one person commented.
Another person wrote, “So you don’t upload the episode then post spoilers….thanks a lot.”
There were also multiple threads on Reddit about the missing episode including one fan who said they were halfway through the episode before pausing and coming back to find the episode completely gone.
What Songs & Dances Were Performed on Disney+ Night?
There were 13 dances performed by pros and celebrities on Disney+ Night.
- Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach performed a Charleston to “A Star Is Born” from Hercules
- Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber performed a Quickstep to “The Muppet Show Theme” from The Muppet Show
- Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson performed a Jazz routine to “Wait for It” from Hamilton
- Sam Champion and pro Cheryl Burke performed a Paso Doble to “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman
- Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas performed a Jazz routine to “‘The Simpsons’ Main Title Theme” from The Simpsons
- Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev performed a Viennese Waltz to “Chim Chim Cher-ee” from Mary Poppins
- Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten performed a Jive to “One Way or Another” from Hocus Pocus 2
- Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater performed a Samba to “Life Is a Highway” from Cars
- Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart performed a Quickstep to “Finally Free” from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki performed a Samba to “Il Gatto E La Volpe” from Luca
- Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko performed a Charleston to “Dig a Little Deeper” from The Princess and the Frog
- Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong performed a Jazz routine to “Remember Me” from Coco
- Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy performed a Quickstep to “Mr. Blue Sky” from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2