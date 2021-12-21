DWTS Finalist To Be Honored By Queen Elizabeth [REPORT]

A “Dancing With the Stars” finalist is about to receive one of the highest honors bestowed on civilians in her home country — Spice Girl Mel B. is receiving the MBE (the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) from Queen Elizabeth. Read on to find out why and what that means in England.

Fabio D'Andrea – Love Should Not Hurt: starring Mel B (A flat minor) [Official Music Video] #LoveShouldNotHurt Mel B and Sam Mackay star in Fabio D'Andrea's short film music video 'Love Should Not Hurt' – from his forthcoming visual album '24' This video is made in support of Women's Aid. If you would like to donate to Women's Aid please visit: womensaid.org.uk/loveshouldnothurt Listen to Love Should Not Hurt here: slinky.to/LSNH Follow… 2021-05-13T17:58:25Z

According to a report in The Sun, Melanie Brown (aka Mel B.) is receiving the MBE for her services in aid of domestic violence victims. Mel B. has been an outspoken advocate after being married to film producer Stephen Belafonte, whom Mel has said was physically and verbally abusive — something she covered up for years.

“It was my duty to lie because in my mind there was no way out,” the singer told The Guardian in a May 2021 interview. “You’re living in a nightmare, and then tell the outside world that everything is fine because you’re so embarrassed, and riddled with guilt, and worried that nobody’s going to believe you. … I felt so much self-hate. I’d lied to so many people. Then I felt very angry that I’d let that person get away with all that for 10 years.”

Since extricating herself from the marriage, Mel has been working with Women’s Aid, “a grassroots federation working together to provide life-saving services in England and build a future where domestic abuse is not tolerated,” according to its website.

As part of that work, Mel starred in a short film called “Love Should Not Hurt” where she played a victim of domestic violence who presents a picture-perfect marriage to her friends and family.

In a May 2021 interview, Mel told The Sun that she wants to work for Women’s Aid for the rest of her life, saying, “I want to be a Women’s Aid patron until the day I die. I’ll always be there flying the flag. It’s not just about my experience, it’s about listening to all the other women’s voices.”

The singer and her ex-husband are divorced and he has denied all allegations of abuse. Mel B. competed on “Dancing With the Stars” in season five back in 2005. She finished in second place with her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy behind winning pair Helio Castroneves and Julianne Hough.

A source told The Sun that the MBE honor is “well deserved” and that her advocacy means more to Mel than any of her achievements in entertainment.

“Despite her achievements in music and TV she believes her campaigning is the most important thing she’s ever done.

“Not only does she have first-hand experience of it but she has met many women who have suffered. She has a real fire in her belly about campaigning. She is so passionate about it and brings so much energy to everything she works on. She was incredibly brave to speak out as it is such a deeply personal thing for her,” said the source.

Mel B. & Maks – Paso Doble Mel and Maks hot paso doble from season 5 of Dancing With the Stars 2010-07-16T01:35:09Z

According to the British Monarchy’s website, the Order of the British Empire “recognizes distinguished service to the arts and sciences, public services outside the Civil Service and work with charitable and welfare organizations of all kinds.”

Recipients are announced twice a year — once at New Year’s and once on the Queen’s official birthday celebration, which is in June.

It is divided into five class ranks, with only the top two earning the title of “Sir” or “Dame,” so, unfortunately, we will not be able to call Mel B. “Dame Melanie.” But it is still a high honor nonetheless. There is no word as to exactly when Mel B. will receive her honor; the ceremonies happen throughout the year, either at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, according to the Royal Family’s website.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

