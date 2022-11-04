DWTS Fans Are Ready for Frontrunner to Move on With Pro

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are ready for a frontrunner to move on romantically after seeing her dance with another pro on the show.

Several viewers noticed that Gabby Windey seemed to have some really good chemistry with Alan Bersten, whom she danced with on October 31, 2022, after Val Chmerkovskiy tested positive for COVID-19.

On November 4, 2022, after much speculation, E! News confirmed that Windey and her “Bachelorette” pick Erich Schwer broke off their engagement.

“She felt they weren’t aligned and weren’t on the same page,” a source told the outlet. “Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn’t have a future,” the source added.

Now, it seems that fans are hoping to see a romance in the ballroom.

Several Fans Think That Windey & Bersten Should Get Together

After watching the Halloween performances, several fans took to Reddit to share their feelings on how Windey interacted with Bersten, dancing with someone else other than Chmerkovskiy for the first time this season.

After news that Windey and Schwer broke, fans started a bit of a different conversation.

“One dance with Alan is all it took. … totally jk. I hope she’s doing okay,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the split.

“YAY GABBY!! BOO ERICH!! GO ALAN!! I’ve heard he has chemistry w everyone (and that’s kinda his job lol) but I really felt like I could feel it,” someone else wrote.

“I ship them but not even based off their chemistry in that dance. It’s one thing for everyone to say Alan has chemistry with everyone, but Alan and Gabby had such a cute friendship in the social media activity we saw from them in the three days. They both have goofy personalities that makes me think they’d be cute together,” a third Reddit user added.

Windey Has Not Addressed the Split

Windey has been active on social media but has chosen not to post about her split. The reality star shared a mirror selfie with the caption “OMW” before resharing a post from the official “Dancing With the Stars” Instagram page announcing that Chmerkovskiy is officially back in the ballroom after taking some time off.

“HE’S BACK! Very happy to say that @valentin is healthy and has returned to rehearsals. He will be in the #DWTS ballroom Monday with @gabby.windey for #90sNight,” the caption of the DWTS post read.

Schwer has been quiet on social media as well, choosing not to share any statement about his split with fans. Schwer hasn’t updated his Instagram feed or posted an Instagram Story since the news broke.

Fans began speculating about Windey and Schwer’s relationship after noticing that she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring on the show. In addition, Schwer was in attendance during a couple of Windey’s performance, but hasn’t been spotted in the ballroom to cheer on his fiancee for a couple of weeks, which was another big hint that there was trouble in paradise.

