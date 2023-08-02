Gabby Windey Goes Public With New Romance & Fans Didn’t See it Coming

Gabby Windey is a taken woman. The “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 competitor went public with her relationship in an Instagram post on August 2, 2023.

“Told you I’m a girls girl!!” Windey captioned a post on her feed. She shared a number of photos of her and her new partner, Robby Hoffman, a comedian and a television writer. Hoffman is currently working on a new project called Rivkah, which is slated to be released on Showtime, according to Deadline.

Hoffman has done a lot of work in the industry, including writing and producing, and has credits on several shows including ‘Workin’ Moms,” and “The Chris Gethard Show.” According to Deadline, she even won a Daytime Emmy for “Odd Squad,” which aired on PBS.

Windey was previously engaged to Erich Schwer, whom she met on her season of “The Bachelorette.” The two went their separate ways a couple of weeks into Windey’s time on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.” She hasn’t gone public with any other relationship since.

Fans Showed Support for Gabby Windey

Many Windey fans had a feeling that she was dating someone new and many had been trying to figure out who the lucky person was. Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans were convinced that it was Alan Bersten or Vinny Guadagnino, both of whom she met in 2022 while competing on the show — but fans didn’t expect Windey to come out as part of her relationship reveal — and the majority of fans are loving every minute.

Shortly after Windey took her relationship public, dozens of fans showed their support in the comments section of her post.

“Your queer fans knew we felt kinship for a reason — congrats Gabby! We’re always rooting for you,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I love to see you happy and feeling free, my sister. Congrats,” someone else added.

“Y’all about to be the funniest power couple to exist,” another person said.

“GABBY GABBY I KNEW IT oh man my only bachelorette crush is also queer,” read a fourth comment.

Gabby Windey Teased a New Romance on Instagram

Windey previously shared some photos on her Instagram feed and several fans noticed that there appeared to be a man’s arm in one of the pictures — and many questioned the former “Bachelorette” about it in the comments.

Windey dodged most of the questions about the man, who may or may not be a new love interest. Based on the comments section of her post, however, many people are convinced that Windey soft launched her relationship.

“Gabriela there’s a man in these photos!!!” one Instagram user wrote. Windey replied with a string of side eye emoji.

Then, when someone asked Windey to link her guy — like she links her self tanner — Windey replied, “the self tanner link will put me in my grave.”

Now we know that Windey was indeed intentionally soft launching her relationship, but she isn’t dating a man. Windey managed to play coy until the time was right.

