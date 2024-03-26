DWTS Runner-Up Shares Alarming Video of Swollen Face: ‘Help!’

Season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” runner-up Gabby Windey is dissolving her lip filler and she had quite the reaction. On March 23, the former “Bachelorette” lead took to TikTok to give fans a look at the aftermath.

Windey didn’t caption the video, save for two hashtags, “#fyp #help.”

“I’m dissolving my lip filler and what?” Windey said, uncovering her face. “I have a Zoom in 5 minutes regarding my mental health. They’re gonna be like, ‘ill. She’s ill,'” she predicted.

In the video, Windey’s lower lip was incredibly swollen. “It’ll go down by tomorrow,” she assured her fans.

Fans Reacted to Gabby Windey’s Video on TikTok

Over the past few months, some fans have been concerned about Windey’s looks, commenting that her face seems to appear different since her time on “The Bachelorette.” According to the U.S. Sun, Windey spoke out about the criticism in January 2024. She said that her face looks different due to some recent weight gain. She denied having any cosmetic procedures done.

The majority of Windey’s fans thought that her new TikTok was “funny” and many were also happy to hear that she decided to remove the filler from her lips.

When one fan asked Windey if dissolving the filler hurt, she said it was very bad but “worth it.”

Others shared their experiences and feelings on Windey’s decision to make the change and seemed to be happy that she went for it.

“Dissolving makes my lips blow up like too. Benadryl helps,” one person wrote.

“Ugh so glad you’re dissolving them i got scared thinking you got MORE,” someone else added.

“As a cosmetic injector, guys this is a totally normal response post dissolving,” a third comment read.

“Thank goodness you are dissolving it, you looked so much better as yourself,” a fourth TikTok user said.

Swelling Can Happen When a Person Dissolves Their Lip Fillers

Although Windey’s extremely swollen lip may have looked abnormal and even scary, the process of dissolving lip filler can cause this reaction.

“Hyaluronidase is a concentrated synthetic form of an enzyme that naturally occurs in your body. When injected, it begins to break down the filler, speeding up the dissolving process that would take place over time,” Healthline reports.

Meanwhile, according to the Cleveland Clinic, swelling in the lips is completely normal for some patients who have their lip filler dissolved.

“After your procedure, you may experience some swelling, bruising, tenderness and other minor side effects. Usually, these side effects go away on their own within a few days. In some cases, your healthcare provider may recommend corticosteroids or antihistamines to help with the swelling and other side effects,” the site reports.

For the most part, the procedure doesn’t cause any down time. The removal of lip fillers can take months to be completed, but the Cleveland Clinic reports that patients’ lips will go back to looking normal once all of the filler is gone.

