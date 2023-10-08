‘Bachelorette’ Star Reveals She Doesn’t Want Kids

A former lead from The Bachelorette recently opened up about finding love and what she believes that means for her future. She touched on the idea of having children and revealed a stance that many fans seemed impressed to hear.

Gabby Windey thought she found what she was looking for within the Bachelor Nation franchise, getting engaged to Erich Schwer after being heartbroken by Clayton Echard during his season of “The Bachelor.” However, Windey and Schwer’s engagement was over before her run on “Dancing with the Stars” was done.

Since then, Windey has fallen in love with her own, away from reality television cameras, and she recently revealed it’s with comedian Robby Hoffman. The two ladies seem head over heels in love, and in a recent podcast appearance, the former “Bachelorette” explained why she does not see having kids as a part of the life they are building together.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gabby Windey Knew During ‘The Bachelorette’ She Didn’t Want Children

In August, Windey introduced the world to her new love via an appearance on “The View.” The former “Bachelorette” had teased there was someone new in her life, but she surprised everybody by revealing she had fallen in love with a woman.

Soon after going public with Hoffman, Windey gushed over the pair’s relationship and admitted she sees a future with her partner. Windey and Hoffman first met in the spring, and “The Bachelorette” star told New Beauty after dating for about four months, she was “the happiest I’ve ever been.” She also explained her partnership was “the best relationship I’ve ever been in.”

Windey opened up further in a podcast episode of “Just B with Bethenny Frankel.” She gushed over how well things have gone with Hoffman and noted that they are both “career-driven” and travel a lot.

“We don’t want kids,” Windey casually noted, adding, “Both of us didn’t want them, separately.”

She admitted that her decision about not having children was not something that she had the opportunity to share during “The Bachelorette.” Fans may remember, however, the emotional farewell Windey had with early frontrunner Nate Mitchell during a one-on-one date.

As she tearfully eliminated Mitchell, Windey admitted she did not feel ready to take on a stepmother role for his daughter. Windey was open about the struggles she had with her own mother, but at the time, did not expressly indicate she felt she would never pursue having children.

Windey & Hoffman Consider Their Relationship to Be Their ‘Baby’

Windey admitted, “If I met the right person, then maybe I would have kids,” adding, “Honestly, Robby, I would love to see little Robbys and I would love to see her as a mom ’cause she’s hilarious and she’s so present.”

However, “The Bachelorette” star detailed, “We both had tumultuous childhoods, we’ve both been through so much as kids, we want to be kids now.” Windey revealed, “We are kids, we play so much, we want to be able to have room for ourselves, and really, treat our relationship like our child.”

“That is our priority,” Windey explained of her relationship with Hoffman. She noted that she already has a dog and Hoffman has a cat, and “The Bachelorette” star admitted, “I love [Hoffman] like I’ve never loved anything.” For now, at least, Windey said she and Hoffman “want to throw all of our resources into protecting [our relationship] and growing it and nurturing it.”

“The Bachelorette” fans seemed to appreciate Windey’s honesty about the topic of children, and the topic generated quite a bit of discussion in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

One Redditor commented, “Good for her for knowing what she wants and finding happiness in it!”

“I have three kids by choice, but I loved what she said about being childless by choice because they want to treat their relationship like their child. A really insightful perspective,” wrote another Redditor.

“Her not wanting kids, and saying that on the show, was so refreshing,” someone else added.

“Her speaking about nurturing their relationship like a child was just beautiful,” shared a separate fan.