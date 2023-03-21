DWTS Pro Romantically Linked to Season 31 Contestant

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro has officially been linked to a season 31 contestant — and the two have already gone out on a date. After months of fans calling for Alan Bersten and Gabby Windey to date, it sounds like the two are starting to get to know each other better and form a real connection.

“They’re both single. He wants to find love and so does she,” a source told People magazine. “He asked her out. This is their first date. They haven’t been out at all. He was so excited to take Gabby out. They grew really close while Gabby was on DWTS and they remained close. The hope for both of them is that something blossoms from this,” the source added.

The former “Bachelorette” lead and Bersten were on the DWTS tour together and are both back in California.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Noticed Chemistry Between Gabby Windey & Alan Bersten When They Dancing Together on Season 31

Although Windey was paired up with Val Chmerkovskiy for season 31, there was one week that Chmerkovskiy fell ill and someone needed to step in to dance with Windey. That person ended up being Bersten.

On October 31, 2022, Bersten shared a photo with Windey on his Instagram Stories after the two completed the Halloween routine.

“What?!!!! @gabby.windey crushed it tonight. I was so happy to be able to fill in for @valentin. You have taught gabby so well, and I hope we did you proud,” Bersten captioned the post. It didn’t take long for fans to weigh in on social media, including on a Reddit thread about Windey’s then-recent split from “Bachelorette” pick Erich Schwer.

News of the split broke days after Windey and Bersten’s performance — though it had been rumored for weeks prior — which led some fans to joke about Windey’s ballroom chemistry effectively ending her engagement.

“The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life. We weren’t each other’s best match,” Windey said during an episode of “Dancing With the Stars” (via People).

In the time since, fans have kept a close eye on Windey and Bersten and their friendship is often fodder for Reddit threads about them taking things to the next level.

Gabby Windey Shared a Photo of the Date on Her Instagram Stories

As for their first date goes, it sounds like things went well.

“They sat outside at a private table. Gabby took her phone out to show Alan something and they both smiled,” a source told People magazine, adding, “They were very engaged in each other’s conversation. They ate fried zucchini chips and Gabby took photos of their food as Alan looked at her and smiled. They seemed very into one another.”

Although neither Windey nor Bersten have confirmed the date or shared whether or not they are an item, Windey did share a photo from a dinner on her Instagram Stories and there appeared to be a man’s hand in the snap. Around the man’s wrist was the same bracelet that Bersten is wearing in the pictures supplied by People magazine. Also in Windey’s picture? The aforementioned fried zucchini chips.

Windey, who has also had a flirty friendship with “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino, is moving to Los Angeles. On her Instagram Stories in mid-March 2023, she confirmed that she has already found an apartment.