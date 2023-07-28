Former DWTS Pro Tristan MacManus Turns 50: PHOTOS

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Tristan MacManus celebrated his 50th birthday on July 22, 2023.

MacManus, who joined the program in 2011, left the show in 2013. The reason? He just didn’t like doing it.

“If I’m being honest, I never imagined for a second that I could make a living out of being a dancer,” he told the Independent in 2017. ““It has been a long road for me in my dancing career and on several occasions I felt I didn’t want to do this any more, but the journey I have been on has been fantastic,” he added.

“I’m grateful for the chances I have had on TV, but I didn’t enjoy doing those show and that’s why I stepped away from them,” MacManus continued.

“I have no regrets about quitting ‘Dancing With the Stars’ or ‘Strictly’ because I have always felt that if you are not happy doing a job, go and try something else, there is no point in hanging around,” he also said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tristan MacManus Celebrated His 50th Birthday With Friends

Since his time on “Dancing With the Stars” came to a close, the Irish-born professional dancer moved to Australia. He co-hosts the morning show “Studio 10,” with Narelda Jacobs and Angela Bishop. While on “Studio 10,” MacManus was surprised with a birthday cake.

“Last day of 40 big thanks for the surprise and nailed the cake @studio10 what a way to soak up the celebrations of the night before @irelandfootball @matildas,” MacManus captioned a post on his Instagram account on July 21, 2023.

Dozens of fans wished MacManus a happy birthday in the comments section of the post.

“Happy Belated Birthday, Tristan!! Sounds like you had a wonderful time celebrating! Cheers to an even better new year in your life,” one person wrote.

“Happy birthday @tristanmacmanus hope your day is fill with joy and hope ur having a wonderful day and night,” someone else added.

“Happy milestone birthday T-Mac!!!” a third comment read.

“Thanks for all the birthday wishes folks fair play you are a good bunch,” he wrote in the comments section after reading his messages.

Tristan MacManus Never Made it to the Semi-Finals on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

During his time on “Dancing With the Stars,” MacManus never won a Mirror Ball Trophy.

He finished in 5th place on his first season of the show with partner Nancy Grace. On season 14, he and partner Gladys Knight made it to 8th place. He was the first to go home on season 15, the All Stars season, however, when he was partnered with Pamela Anderson. The week one curse struck again in season 16 when MacManus and Dorothy Hamill were first to leave the ballroom.

On season 17, MacManus and Valerie Harper finished in 10th place, being the third pair to go home.

MacManus and his wife, Tahyna MacManus, have three children together; a daughter named Echo, a son named Oisín, and another son named Tadhg. MacManus often shares photos of his brood on Instagram.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Jenna Johnson Reveals Her ‘Dream Partner’ for Season 32