DWTS Season 31 Cast Member Speaks Out About Rumored Romance in the Ballroom

Is there another love story coming from the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom? Well, not quite. Despite rumors that Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino had a thing for one another, the two are apparently just friends.

The former “Bachelorette” star was seen interacting with the “Jersey Shore” star on Instagram, and both had been leaving flirty comments on each other’s posts, but Windey has admitted that the two just like to “stir the pot.”

Guadagnino and Windey were on the show together for several weeks — he and his pro partner Koko Iwasaki were eliminated from the competition on ’90s Night. It appears, however, that Guadagnino and Windey have stayed in touch — even if it’s just on Instagram.

Their online flirting certainly got the internet going and it had people shipping the two reality television stars, Windey isn’t exactly ready to jump into a long distance romance, nor is she ready to head to New Jersey — though she did say that she’s ready to be a “Guido in training.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Windey Said That She & Guadagnino Like to ‘Stir the Pot’ & She Finds the Dating Buzz ‘Hilarious’

Windey got engaged to Erich Schwer on the finale of “The Bachelorette.” While things seemed to be going okay between the two of them, they actually broke up a couple of weeks ago. Windey confirmed the split during the semi-finals.

On the November 18, 2022, episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Windey talked about the relationship she has built with Guadagnino.

“I mean, we’re friends. We were like, on the show together. Apparently both of us just like to kind of stir the pot. Which is, like, funny. But it did happen out of nowhere,” she said.

“All of a sudden … everybody’s blowing up in the comments. It’s hilarious to watch,” she said. Her partner Val Chmerkovskiy weighed in and said that it’s like “an inside joke that got away.”

Later on in the interview, Windey was asked if she talked to many of her castmates this season, she immediately said Vinny’s name, causing plenty of laughter to erupt in the “Chicks in the Office” studio.

Guadagnino Was Rooting for Windey After He Was Eliminated From the Competition

After finding out that she was heading to the finals, Windey shared a post thanking fans for their support.

“We’re going to finale!!!!! I’m filled with so many different emotions – excitement, fear, gratitude, and mourning that this experience will soon end. Thank you to everyone who has continued to support us and I hope to make you proud next week!!” she captioned an Instagram post.

“Good job Baby mamma,” Guadagnino commented on Windey’s post.

“My main man,” she responded.

On November 15, 2022, Guadagnino shared a picture of himself lounging on a couch while looking out the window. “Stop looking for the one…be the one, and let them all come to you,” he captioned the snap. Fans were quick to notice Windey’s comment.

“omw,” she responded.

“Patiently waiting while you kill the finale,” Guadagnino commented.

