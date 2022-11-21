DWTS Season 31 Cast Member Badly Injured During Camera Blocking

A “Dancing With the Stars” cast members has been injured ahead of the season 31 finale.

While rehearsing for a dance that was to be performed on finale night, Hayley Erbert badly injured her shoulder, leaving her unable to complete the routine. Her fiance Derek Hough shared the news on Instagram on November 21, 2022.

“We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” Hough captioned a video shared to his feed. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in this moment, we thought it best to dance another day,” he continued.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erbert Was Injured During Camera Blocking & Needs an MRI

Erbert was all smiles in the video that Hough shared, but she admitted that she had an ice pack on her shoulder underneath her coat. And while she may have been in good spirits, Erbert was in a great deal of pain and will need an MRI.

“Next step is to get an MRI and see what the damage is. We are REALLY hoping it isn’t too serious. We’ll let you when we do,” Hough’s caption continued.

Although Erbert is unable to dance on Monday night, Hough said that she will be in the audience, “cheering everyone on.”

In the video, Erbert admitted that she wanted to push through so that she and Hough could perform the dance they’d been working on, but production ended up telling her that she shouldn’t continue on.

Hough and Erbert, who got engaged in June 2022, say that they hope to perform the number together at a later time.

Erbert Received a Great Deal of Support in the Comments Section of Hough’s Post

Erbert is super bummed that she won’t be performing on the season 31 finale and the frustration is completely understandable, especially for dancers who have gone through similar situations.

Several people, including DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba, commented on Hough’s post in support of Erbert.

“Oh no…. So sad you two won’t be performing. But @hayley.erbert you are smart to take care of your shoulder. Shoulder injuries are no joke. And you’ve got a wedding dance coming up soon so Please take care of yourself and heal well,” Inaba wrote, adding the broken heart emoji.

“You have both given us MORE THAN ENOUGH mind blowing performances. We can wait a half season for another. Health comes first. Feel better Hayley,” someone else added.

“So sorry Hayley that you got a shoulder injury. Wishing you a quick recovery or whatever it takes. Love seeing you & Derek dance! You’re such a beautiful couple! Hope to see the routine someday! Health matters that’s for sure. You both take care,” another Instagram user said.

“I know this has to kill you to not be able to dance, but you, beautiful dancer, need to rest rest!!! So much fun to watch,” a fourth comment read.

