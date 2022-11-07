Are Frontrunner’s Hopes of Winning the Mirrorball Dashed?

Fans are wondering if a “Dancing With the Stars” frontrunner’s personal life will interfere with her quest for the season 31 Mirrorball Trophy.

On November 4, 2022, it was confirmed that “Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey split from her fiance Erich Schwer just two months after the finale aired.

“She felt they weren’t aligned and weren’t on the same page. Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn’t have a future,” a source told E! News. Neither Windey nor Schwer have released any kind of statement about the split, but Windey has been active on social media since the news broke.

The newly single reality star has been sharing posts from DWTS rehearsals with her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy and seems to be looking forward to the rest of her time on the show — but will her recent split cause her to miss out on DWTS glory?

Many Fans Think Windey Will Fare Just Fine After Her Split

While some breakups may cause a person to become sad, depressed, or otherwise uninteresting in day-to-day activities, Windey appears to be handling her split from Schwer really well. She has been keeping up with rehearsals and has been really focused on dancing, which could be acting as a great distraction for her.

Moreover, many fans seem to think that Windey’s split may actually help her get to the finals — and perhaps even help her earn that Mirrorball.

“I think this could help her chances of winning this season if she’s able to stay dialed in despite it being a hard time,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the split.

“Sympathy vote!” someone else chimed in.

“This sucks so hard. She was so excited and in love during that one dance that she dedicated to him. I guess things went downhill fast. I hope the best for her mental health. The show might help her to keep her mind busy and at least there are a lot of friends she’s made with the cast as well,” a third added.

Windey Has Found DWTS Challenging

Despite wanting to do the show and putting her all into rehearsals, Windey hasn’t found the experience to be easy by any means.

“I want to quit every day—sorry. But I think it’s natural to embrace those feelings, ’cause it’s so hard, and that’s what makes it so much more rewarding is knowing that you’re constantly overcoming bump in the road, bump in the road,” she told E! News in early October 2022.

About a week later, Windey told Us Weekly that she’s been working hard.

“I think there’s been a little bit of pressure all of these weeks knowing that we’re sharing the leaderboard, but I feel like we have a system that kind of works,” she told the outlet. “Which is just, like, work ourselves to death during the week and see what happens on Mondays,” she added.

Windey, a former NFL cheerleader, set herself apart from the competition from week one and has found herself toward the top of the leaderboard week after week.

