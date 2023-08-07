Fans ‘Disgusted’ by Season 31 DWTS Contestant for Mocking Popular Actress

A season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” contestant is speaking out about an experience she had with “Modern Family” actress Sofia Vergara.

On the July 26, 2023, episode of the “Namaste B$tches” podcast — titled “Pictures with Sofia Vergara” — Teresa Giudice talked about meeting the actress in 2017.

“I met her years ago,” Giudice began, saying the two were both going on Mario Lopez’s show.

“My PR person from Bravo spoke to her PR person together… and I guess the two of them said, ‘Let’s get a picture of Teresa and Sofia together,'” Giudice said.

“I didn’t want a picture with her. I’ve never asked to take a picture with anybody. Unless it just happens,” Giudice said. “When we went to go take a picture, she was, like, standing in front of me. Like, okay, that’s not how we take a pictures. She was like, the most rudest woman I’ve ever met,” she added.

Giudice said that Vergara complained to her PR person because they made her take a picture and she apparently didn’t want to — and Giudice overheard the conversation. She went on to mock the actress, which left many fans upset.

Fans Reacted to Teresa Giudice’s Comments on Social Media

Following the release of the podcast episode, fans took to social media to react to Giudice’s comments about her time spent with Vergara.

“She is too much! Get over yourself! Sophia is great,” one person commented on a Facebook share.

“Seriously .. Sofia Vergara use to frequent a local pizza place in westchester and was always amazing to everyone,” someone else wrote.

On July 30, 2023, some fans took to the comments section of Giudice’s Instagram share to post their feelings following the podcast episode.

“I’m disgusted by you mocking Sofia’s accent! An immigrant like your PARENTS who barely spoke English! Btw, Sofia is a CITIZEN. Super rich who has work hard to be where she is rn!! So no, she didn’t forget where she came from,” one Instagram user said.

“Shame on you!! Shame on you for making fun of Sophia Vergana’s accent. Aren’t you are child from immigrant parents that came from another country that had an accent too??? ” another social media user asked.

“Not you making fun of Sofia Vergara’s accent !!! When YOU can’t even speak the language of your immigrant parents,” a third Instagram comment read.

JoJo Siwa Called Out Candace Cameron Bure for Being the ‘Rudest’ Celebrity She’s Ever Met

Giudice isn’t the only former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant to call out an actress.

In July 2022, JoJo Siwa posted a TikTok in which she said that “Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure — who also competed on “Dancing With the Stars” — was the rudest person she’d ever met. Siwa recalled wanting to take a photo with Bure years ago but says the actress pretty much snubbed her.

The video appears to have been deleted.

On the July 27, 2023, episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Siwa doubled down on her comments about Bure.

“I wish she was able to be a little more open, more accepting. I’m okay with calling her out in the way that I did,” Siwa said. “For a while I regretted it, but after I found out that article about her not wanting anything to do [with] LGBTQIA+ … that’s my people. And I have to stand up for my people,” she continued.

“It’s fine if you are doing it because it’s just your movie’s storyline and it’s just it is what it is, like … not everything needs to be gay essentially. But when you’re doing it out of spite to say that, ‘Too much is about LGBTQIA+ and you guys suck and I want to make a movie about traditional marriage and you’re not traditional,’ that got to me a little bit,” she added.

