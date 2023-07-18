Is the ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Going to Be on Season 32 of DWTS?

Putting a new twist on an old favorite, producers of ABC’s “The Bachelor” have announced that 71-year-old Gerry Turner will be taking the helm as the lead on a new spinoff called “The Golden Bachelor.”

When the announcement was made on Monday, July 17, 2023, the official “Dancing With the Stars” Instagram page appeared to do some cross promotion that left some fans completely confused.

“Ready to paint the dance floor gold. Meet Gerry, #TheGoldenBachelor, coming to ABC this fall, and stream on Hulu. @goldenbachabc,” read the caption of a post. It didn’t take long for some fans to think that the show was announcing Turner as a contestant on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars” — but that doesn’t appear to the case.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Were Baffled by the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Instagram Post

Turner has not been confirmed for season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” despite how some fans interpreted the Instagram post.

“I am so excited! This is one of my favorite parts of Fall! Thank you abc for putting Dancing With The Stars back on your channel,” read one Instagram comment from someone who mentioned the dance competition show returning to ABC despite the ad being for the “Golden Bachelor.”

“I’m confused is this for DWTS or Bachelor,” someone else wondered.

“There’s always a Bachelor or Bachelorette on DWTS. So he’s contestant 2. My brother Gerald is alway called Gerry. Gary is somebody else,” a third person added, thinking that Turner was confirmed to compete on season 32 alongside “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix.

“Better looking than men my age and I am 45. Does this mean he’s is doing DWTS too?” a fourth Instagram user asked.

The show’s producers are notorious for trying to keep the cast hush-hush until they make an official announcement on “Good Morning America,” which generally happens weeks before the new season kicks off.

Although Madix is the first official cast member of season 32, it’s unlikely that additional stars will be announced any sooner than scheduled. And while there is usually a member from “The Bachelor” franchise on the show, it seems as though the timing won’t work out for Turner, whose season of the show is set to air in the fall — around the same time that DWTS will start.

Another ‘Bachelor’ or ‘Bachelorette’ Star Might Compete on Season 32

Over the past several seasons, “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” stars have been known to compete on “Dancing With the Stars” — and some have had incredible success on the show. For example, Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe won Mirror Ball Trophies on back-to-back seasons.

Other stars who have competed on DWTS include Matt James, Sean Lowe, Nick Viall, Trista Sutter, Gabby Windey, and Melissa Rycroft, the latter of whom won the “All Stars” season.

If ABC keeps on trend, there are a number of reality stars who could join season 32. They include current “Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson, former “Bachelor” star Zach Shallcross, “Bachelorette” star Michelle Young, or “Bachelor” star Clayton Echard.

It’s entirely possible that Turner will get an offer to appear on “Dancing With the Stars” in the future, especially if people like him on the “Golden Bachelor.”

