‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro and Significant Other Are ‘Taking a Break’

Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and new girlfriend Cassie Scerbo are taking a break from their relationship, according to Us Weekly.

A source told the outlet that the couple “aren’t seeing each other right now” because Savchenko wants to focus on his family rather than his relationship.

Savchenko announced his divorce from his wife of 14 years, Emma Samodanova, in late 2020. Following the announcement, Samodanova told People magazine that Savchenko cheated on her multiple times, but Savchenko denied those rumors.

In December, Entertainment Tonight and People confirmed that Savchenko’s new girlfriend was actress and dancer Cassie Scerbo. The couple is currently taking a break from their relationship, however.

Savchenko and Scerbo Have Not ‘Exactly Split’

According to the source speaking to Us Weekly, Savchenko and Scerbo have not officially broken up and they are “still in touch with each other.”

“They are taking a break,” the source told the outlet. “They haven’t exactly split but are just spending time apart.”

The source added that Scerbo had been “flying back and forth to Florida visiting family” while Savchenko has been “spending time with his kids in Los Angeles.”

Savchenko has two daughters, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3.

“He’s also trying to make things more cordial with his soon-to-be ex-wife,” the source told Us Weekly. “His family is his focus right now and he’s handling things privately.”

Samodanova Has Spoken Out About Savchenko’s Relationship

While Samodanova has not spoken out recently, she did speak with fans when news of Savchenko’s new romance was first released.

“We’ve tried to figure it out…” she told fans during an Instagram live, speaking about the dance studio the two ran together. “If we’re going to be running it together. Not at this moment, I’m just too pissed at him. So, I won’t be able to do anything at this moment. Maybe later.”

Now that she and Savchenko have decided to part ways, Somadanova says she’s unsure if true love really exists in the world during her Instagram Live.

“I don’t know if Prince Charming exists anymore,” she said. “It’s a fairy tale which I do not really believe anymore.”

She also shared that she’s having a hard time but is also grateful for her good friends at this time in her life. One friend, she said, recently moved to America and has been able to help her through the divorce.

“You have to really choose wisely your best friends or your friends,” the Russia native said. “It’s different types of people. No matter if you’re up or down, this person needs to be next to you and give you the truth… if they’re pushing you down, that’s not a good friend.”

A source told Us Weekly that the new relationship was like “a slap in the face” to Samodanova since it happened so quickly after their split. Now, the source says Savchenko just wants the relationship to be amicable “for the sake of the kids.”

For his part, Savchenko seems to be spending plenty of time with fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, who he went to Mexico with alongside Scerbo and Chrishell Stause. The two are reportedly best friends, and they dance together often, as evidenced by plenty of Instagram posts.

