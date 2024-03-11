DWTS Pro Shares ‘Secret’ That He Knows Fans Will Love

Gleb Savchenko shared big news with fans. On March 6, 2024, the longtime “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer revealed he scored a high-profile new gig that will take place during his downtime from the ABC dancing show.

On his Instagram page, Savchenko, 40, posted a video that showed him shirtless and wearing a black bow tie and white cuffs.

“So, I have a secret I can finally share with all of you and I know you’re gonna love it 🖤,” he captioned the clip. “I’m trading my ballroom dance shoes with the iconic @Chippendales bow tie this Spring in Las Vegas and this Summer in Atlantic City. Come see me LIVE for my Vegas debut. Will I see you there?”

Gleb Savchenko Teased Some ‘Dirty Dancing’ Moves

Fans and friends reacted to Savchenko’s big news that he is joining the famous male revue.

“Dayummmmmmmm Gleb LETS GOOOOO 🔥🔥,” wrote fellow pro Peta Murgatroyd.

“Yessssssss congratulations!” added Sasha Farber.

“Oh you’ll def see me there!!!!”chimed in pal Pasha Pashkov.

“RUNNING TO VEGAS ….GOING ON GIRLS TRIP. WHOS COMING?!” added dancer Ezra Sosa.

Savchenko also received congratulatory comments from pro dancers Jenna Johson, Lindsay Arnold, Koko Iwasaki and more. In addition, DWTS celebs Charity Lawson, Nikki Garcia, and Vinny Guadagnino also weighed in.

“LET’S GO!!! 👏🔥🕺❤️ Guadagnino wrote.

According to TMZ, Savchenko’s limited engagement as a Chippendales guest host kicks off at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on April 25. In July, he’ll head to the East Coast for shows at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

In a statement shared by Broadway World, Savchenko said he’s honored to make his Vegas debut with “one of the most exclusive casts of dancers on the Strip.”

He also teased, “As a longtime fan of Patrick Swayze, I’m inspired to perform an interpretation of some of his iconic dance moves – something I know my fans are going to love.”

Multiple DWTS Celebs Have Been Chippendales Guest Hosts

Savchenko is not the first DWTS cast member to join the Chippendales. In 2018, fellow pro dancer Tony Dovolani headlined a six-week residency at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. He even choreographed a salsa number for the show, People magazine shared at the time.

“For my number I wanted everyone to feel like they are dancing in their seats,” the DWTS veteran said. “In fact, it’s such an interactive show it’s almost like watching ‘Dancing with the Stars’ but you actually get to participate here.”

According to Broadway World, a long list of DWTS celebs have also been Chippendales. Vinny Guadagnino, who competed on DWTS season 31, had multiple stints on the Chippendales stage. He has hosted five residencies for the male dancing show, most recently during the fall of 2023, per KNTV.

Season 32 celeb Tyson Beckford and OG DWTS celebs Ian Ziering and Joey Lawrence also took a turn as Chippendales. In addition, “Dancing with the Stars” season 22 mirrorball champion Nyle DiMarco was once a Chippendales host.

