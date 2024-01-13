Another Popular DWTS Pro Forced to Drop Out of Live Tour Dates

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko is nursing an injury that has kept him off of the show’s live tour. On January 13, 2024, Savchenko shared an update about his ankle, and things are looking good.

“Good morning, guys! So, update on my ankle. I feel much better. Hopefully a few more days and I’ll be back on stage performing for y’all. Can’t wait, to be honest. It’s so frustrating to not be able to dance and just support my fans,” he said on his Instagram Stories.

“This show looks absolutely incredible. I think this is the best tour we’ve had so far. It’s storytelling, it’s entertaining, it’s high energy, it’s passionate. It’s all of the things, all of the ingredients that makes an amazing show,” he continued before giving props to choreographer Mandy Moore.

Savchenko missed the tour’s opening night in Richmond, Virginia, but is expected to rejoin the rest of the cast in the coming weeks.

Gleb Savchenko Injured His Ankle Around the Holidays

Savchenko shared the news of his injury with fans on his Instagram Stories after arriving at the first tour stop.

“So, I’m here in Richmond, rehearsing for ‘Dancing With the Stars: Live!’ which opens tomorrow night, but, unfortunately, I won’t be able to perform for you tomorrow because over the holidays I hurt my ankle and it’s not 100 percent healed yet,” he said on his Instagram Stories.

“I’m doing everything possible to get back into the show,” he added.

Ezra Sosa has been filling in for Savchenko for the performances that he’s unable to take part in. Sosa has been a part of the DWTS family since 2021.

On season 32, he filled in for Artem Chigvintsev for a week when he was sick. Sosa made his ballroom pro debut with Charity Lawson and received a great deal of praise for his talents.

Daniella Karagach Is Also Injured & Has Sat Out on Tour Dates

Savchenko isn’t the only pro who is dealing with an injury at present time, either. One-time Mirrorball Trophy winner Daniella Karagach has not yet joined the tour due to her own ankle injury.

“I just wanted to give you a little update. As you have probably seen, I’m injured. I’m so excited for this tour and want to make sure I give it my all every time I dance on stage. In order to do that, I have to heal properly before going on the road,” Karagach wrote on her Instagram Stories on December 13, 2023.

“I will unfortunately be missing the first month of tour,” she continued, adding that Alexis Warr would be subbing in for her in January 2024.

Her husband, Pasha Pashkov, is also on tour and has kicked things off with the rest of the group while his wife continues rehabbing her ankle. Other pros on the 2024 tour include Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Brandon Armstrong, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart, as well as a few guest appearances from season 32 cast members.

