Will DWTS Replace All the Current Pros? Former Cast Member Weighs In on ‘Facelift’

Could “Dancing With the Stars” be headed for a change? In a recent interview, longtime pro Gleb Savchenko hinted that the show may get a facelift in the coming seasons.

“A friend of mine just said it to me yesterday, ‘The show will definitely, at some point, get a facelift,'” Gleb told the U.S. Sun. “And facelift, meaning it has to be updated with maybe dancers or whatever,” he clarified.

On the April 5 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, host Cheryl Burke and her guest, DWTS insider Kristyn Burtt, discussed Savchenko’s comments.

“I don’t think that they’re ever going to do like a clean sweep and get rid of everyone. I feel like they’re just going to keep on like adding people on each season,” Burtt said, adding, “You can’t get rid of the favorites.”

Retired Burke added in her feelings on the matter, saying that having producer Conrad Green back sort of protects many of the existing pros. “If it weren’t Conrad, then I’d be nervous. I think that he’s stating the obvious,” she said.

DWTS Hasn’t Ever Had a Full Cast Shakeup

Showrunners for “Dancing With the Stars” don’t seem to make drastic changes to the cast. Season after season, fans can expect to see their favorite ballroom pros with the potential addition of one or two new people.

For example, on season 32, Rylee Arnold, the younger sister of Lindsay Arnold, was brought in as a first-time pro. Over the years, some pros decide to retire from the show or to take a season off, such as Burke or Witney Carson, respectively.

There have been some other small changes over the years, such as the addition of a fourth judge or a different host, but the main cast hasn’t had a major facelift, as Savchenko suggested may happen in the future.

Gleb Savchenko Hopes to Return for Season 33

The DWTS pros won’t know if they are returning for another season until later on in 2024. They usually find out if they will be competing a couple of weeks before the premiere. Savchenko said that he’s hoping to return.

“We just sit and wait for the calls to be picked up, and hopefully, I’m back as a pro,” Savchenko told the U.S. Sun. “I love the show, I love to dance. I still have a few more seasons in me for sure,” he continued.

“For me, this is the best time I can possibly wish for and just kind of continue what I’m doing. And yeah, I don’t think I need a facelift yet,” he added.

And he isn’t the only one. Season 32 Mirrorball winner Valentin Chmerkovskiy also wants to compete again.

“Listen, if they had me back, I’d love to be back. It’s going to be a tough season to follow,” he told Us Weekly.

Other pros expected to return for season 33 include Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, and Daniella Karagach. The network doesn’t comment on casting news until the information is made public.

