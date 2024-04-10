DWTS Pro Jenna Johnson ‘Sobbed’ After Surprising News

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Jenna Johnson reacted to the news that her friend, Hayley Erbert, is well enough to resume dancing.

Erbert suffered an intercranial hematoma in December 2023 and underwent emergency surgery. Her recovery was expected to take months, if not years, and many wondered if she would ever dance again.

“Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs. She is now on the long road of recovery,” Hough wrote in an Instagram update on December 8, 2023.

However, Erbert has made great strides in the time since, and she recently announced that she will be rejoining her fiance, Derek Hough, when he resumes the Symphony of Dance Tour.

“I sobbed watching this. Your perseverance and strength inspires me daily @hayleyerbert !!! I cannot wait to watch you and @derekhough grace the stage again,” Johnson wrote on her Instagram Stories on April 5. “Everyone go get your tickets ASAP to Symphony of Dance,” she added.

The tour will officially resume on April 14 in Melbourne, Florida, and will wrap before the end of 2024.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hayley Erbert Called Her Return to Tour a ‘Surprise’

Although Hough had confirmed that he was going to resume the tour, many fans wondered if Erbert would be joining him. On April 5, Erbert shared the special news on Instagram.

“What a blessing (and surprise) it is to be able to be back on stage dancing with my love after such a crazy past four months. My healing journey has been nothing short of extraordinary and being able to dance again is igniting my soul in all the ways; speeding up my recovery even more,” Erbert wrote.

“I am so appreciative of the doctors who have supported me in my decision to dance again and my team of specialists that have been assembled to assure that my health and safety is priority. I cannot wait for you all to see this show! It was so meaningful when we opened last year and now, after everything that has happened, it is truly even more special,” she added.

Hayley Erbert’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Showed Her Love & Support

Johnson wasn’t the only member of the “Dancing With the Stars” family to react to Erbert’s big news.

“This friend of mine is the definition of STRENGTH,” Erbert’s best friend Britt Stewart wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Can not wait to see you shine on stage! Love you Hayls,” she added.

“You’re incredible,” former DWTS pro Kym Herjavec commented on Erbert’s Instagram post.

“This made me cry. So happy to see you safe and back doing what you love,” said longtime DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

“Amazing job babe! So happy for you and can’t wait to see you shine,” added former DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Comments also came in from Koko Iwasaki, Peta Murgatroyd, Artem Chigvintsev, Lindsay Arnold, and Anna Trebunskaya, no name a few.

