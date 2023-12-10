DWTS Pro Gleb Savchenko Debuts New Look Post-Finale

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko has debuted a new look. The ballroom star cut all of his hair off, going with a buzz cut following the season 32 finale.

Savchenko had grown his hair out fairly long on top and was rocking some loose curls for a while, but he decided to switch things up.

“Let’s goooooo,” he captioned an Instagram Reel on December 7, 2023.

Some of his pals, including Sasha Farber and Artem Chigvintsev, were amongst the first to comment on Savchenko’s new look — and they both approved. The DWTS pro’s girlfriend, Elena Belle, also liked his man’s haircut.

“Come home so I can handcuff you my sexy prisoner,” she commented on his post.

This isn’t the first time that Savchenko has done something drastic to change his look, either. In May 2022, he shared a video on Instagram of before and after he shaved off his mustache and beard.

Fans Reacted to Gleb Savchenko’s New Look on Instagram

For the most part, feedback on Savchenko’s new hairdo has been positive.

“Just when I thought you couldn’t be more attractive,” one fan wrote.

“I don’t think it was possible to get any hotter but here I am proven wrong,” someone else said.

“If my vote counts, I think you look great both ways, but the long hair is where you SHINE brightest, my friend,” a third comment read.

“While you look so incredible love that beautiful hair but I am digging that buzz cut looking so fresh than ever,” a fourth person added.

Savchenko’s season 31 partner, Shangela, also dropped by to leave some love.

“Cmon Transformation!!! Looks great boo,” she wrote, adding in some fire emoji.

Gleb Savchenko Will Be Part of the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Live Tour in 2024

Savchenko competed on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside Oscar-winning actress, Mira Sorvino. The two finished the competition in 10th place.

“What an incredible journey it has been with you, Mira! I had a blast working with you. Your hard work and accomplishments during these five weeks on Dancing with the Stars are truly commendable,” he captioned an Instagram post after their week five elimination.

“Sharing your most memorable year story last night was incredible, and it was an honor to be able to recreate an iconic original choreography by Smith Wordes from the movie that we all know and love. Having Mattea join us in our dance made it even more special, she is awesome like her mom,” Savchenko added.

He was still very much a part of the rest of the season, performing in group numbers and what not. And, Savchenko has been confirmed as part of the DWTS Live Tour, which is set to kick off in January 2024.

The official tour cast announcement was made on the October 17, 2023, episode of the show. Savchenko will be joined by Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, Daniella Karagach, and Pasha Pashkov. Pros Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, and Chigvintsev will also be part of the show on specific dates.

