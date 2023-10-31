Fans React to Gleb Savchenko’s Girlfriend’s Halloween Costume

Gleb Savchenko and his girlfriend Elena Belle stepped out in a couples costume for Halloween 2023. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared some photos of the look, which featured him as Nintendo’s Mario and Belle as Princess Peach.

“What an AMAZING night! One of my favorite holidays, and it’s definitely one for the books. The party was on fire,” Savchenko captioned an Instagram post on October 30, 2023.

The ballroom pro, who was eliminated from season 32 on October 24, 2023, was dressed in a black and red checkered shirt and a pair of denim overalls. He wore a fake mustache, yellow suspenders, and a red hat with an “M” on it to complete his look. Meanwhile, his model girlfriend wore a pink tulle miniskirt with white, thigh-high tights. Her low-cut top exposed her midriff and she wore her long, blond hair in a pony tail, adding a crown to finish things off.

Savchenko was previously married to Elena Samodanova, but the two split in 2020. They share daughters Zlata and Olivia. Meanwhile, Belle has one daughter from a previous relationship.

Many Fans Reacted to Gleb Savchenko’s Photo in the Comments Section

A lot of social media users complimented Savchenko on his Halloween costume, but many of the comments were about Belle’s outfit. Despite it being cosplay for a special occasion, fans weren’t impressed with the look overall.

“What’s up with your girlfriend always showing everything? This what you are teaching your own daughters,” one person wrote.

“Gleb, we all love you but you’ve gotta get yourself a girl with some class. She’s nasty,” someone else added.

“Yuck,” a third Instagram user said.

“I don’t particularly care for his antics on social media in his underwear showing off his manhood and his girlfriend showing off her booty. He’s full of testosterone and likes to show off,, just my thoughts,” read a fourth comment.

Gleb Savchenko’s Girlfriend’s Halloween Costume in 2022 Was Also Criticized

In 2022, Savchenko and Belle dressed as a dead bride and groom. Savchenko wore something that could have been borrowed from the “Dancing With the Stars” wardrobe closet. His outfit featured a white open vest, a pair of white slacks with a silver belt and a bowtie. He completed his look by adding a fake bullet hole in his chest and one in the center of his forehead.

Meanwhile, Belle wore a sheer white set that could have doubled as lingerie. She added the white, thigh-high stockings, a long veil, and carried a bouquet of white flowers. She too had a fake bullet hole in the middle of her forehead.

Both Savchenko and Belle added special contact lenses to make them appear as though they weren’t living beings.

The comments section of the post quickly filled up with negative comments about Belle’s outfit. The hate actually got a response from Belle, who took to the comments section to reply.

“To all this nasty comments here: Do you know what’s classless, that most of you that comment are women the age of my mom, I can’t even imagen sitting writing comments on my child’s friends how they dress or not,” she wrote.

“Showing skin is not being a bad influence on your children but being a bad person that cyberbullying people is. I don’t dress like this around my kid. We live in Los Angeles and if you been here or live her and haven’t lived under a rock knows that girls dress like this in all the parties worth going. But I guess most of you guys haven’t been to this parties lol or would ever be invited for that matter. Happy Halloween,” she concluded.

