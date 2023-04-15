DWTS Pro Confirms Relationship Has Not Ended Despite Rumors

It’s not over.

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko and his girlfriend, model Elena Belle (whose real name is Natacha Peyre Requena), shared photos together for the first time in weeks, proving that they are still in a relationship. On April 14, 2023, Belle reminisced about going to Coachella with Savchenko last year and shared a couple photos to her Instagram Stories, one of which Savchenko reshared on his.

Belle shared a pic of herself nuzzling in to Savchenko’s cheek. “Coachella last year,” she captioned the pic, adding, “This year is nochella haha.” In another throwback pic shared on her Instagram Stories, she and Savchenko were sitting in bed together. “Also us last year,” she captioned the pic. “Staying in the room most of the time,” she wrote.

Savchenko reshared the first photo on his own Instagram Stories, seemingly confirming that he and Belle are still very much together. The posts come nearly two weeks after fans noticed that Belle had deleted all of their photos together and had apparently unfollowed him on Instagram.

Elena Belle Shared a Picture of Her Daughter & Gleb Savchenko’s Daughter at Target

Savchenko and Belle were first linked in July 2021. At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the two were “having fun and getting to know each other” and that they “bonded over their kids, as they both have children around the same age.”

One of Savchenko’s two daughters is around the same age as Belle’s daughter and the two have become close over the past couple of years.

OnApril 14, 2023, Belle shared a picture of Zlata Savchenko and Luna Belle during a Target run. She used a “BFF” sticker on the photo to indicate that the two girls were “best friends forever.” A short while later, Savchenko reshared the same photo on his Instagram Stories.

Although neither Savchenko nor Belle have commented on the status of their relationship, Heavy can confirm that the two are currently following one another on Instagram. Additionally, Belle has un-archived the photos of her and Savchenko on her Instagram account.

Gleb Savchenko Took a Trip to Mexico With His Daughters in Early April

Amid rumors that Savchenko and Belle had ended their relationship, he took a trip to Mexico with his two daughters, Zlata and Olivia. The three seemed to enjoy their time at the Hard Rock Resort and Hotel in Cabo San Lucas, as evidenced by the photos and videos that Savchenko shared on his Instagram Stories.

On April 4, 2023, Savchenko shared a video of the view from a balcony at the hotel. In the days that followed, he spoiled his daughters with room service and plenty of fun in the sun. At one point, he linked up with Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, who were on their babymoon ahead of the arrival of their second child, who is due in June 2023.

The trip only caused further speculation amongst fans as neither Savchenko nor Belle posted about each other during that time.

Savchenko’s relationship with Belle is his first public romance since his divorce from Elena Samodanova, the mother of his two kids. According to People magazine, they split in 2020.

