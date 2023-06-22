Divorced DWTS Pro Says Marriage May Be in His Future

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro may consider getting remarried.

During a Q&A on his Instagram Stories on June 15, 2023, a fan asked Gleb Savchenko how he and his “wife” keep things spicy in their relationship.

“I might’ve missed a wedding lol,” Savchenko responded. “Not a wife yet… But who knows, let’s see what the future holds,” he added, referring to his future with Elena Belle (whose real name is Natacha Peyre Requena).

Savchenko then answered the fan’s original question. “It’s all about trust and respect to each other. I have the best supportive girlfriend who understands my type of work. We are very much in love,” he said, adding a red heart emoji and tagging Elena.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gleb Savchenko & Elena Belle Split Rumors Have Circulated in Recent Months

There was a period of time in 2023 that many fans were convinced that Savchenko and Elena Belle had ended things. The two appeared to unfollow one another on Instagram and Elena Belle actually archived most of the photos of Savchenko on her Instagram feed.

In April 2023, Elena Belle shared some throwback photos of her and Savchenko on her Instagram Stories and he reshared them, suggesting that the romance wasn’t over. The two never officially announced a break-up, nor did they ever address the rumors.

The couple quietly got back to normal and have been posting each other regularly on social media. They’ve shared posts to their respective Instagram Stories showing them out and about with their kids, enjoying life, and seemingly proving that they are, indeed, “very much in love,” as Savchenko noted.

Gleb Savchenko Was Previously Married & Has 2 Daughters With His Ex

In November 2020, Savchenko and his first wife, Elena Samodanova, announced that they were splitting. A year later, their divorce was finalized.

“My No. 1 priority right now [is] and always will be my daughters and making this divorce have as minimal an effect on them as possible. Sometimes relationships don’t work out and this is one of those times,” Savchenko told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. He and Samodanova have two girls together: Olivia and Zlata.

“Elena and I agreed to work together to end the marriage with grace and be amicable to one another. As coparents, we commit to protect our girls from our differences, to support their relationships with each other and to continue to put their growth and development first,” he added.

In March 2022, Samodanova filed court documents accusing her ex-husband of not being available to care for the kids and she sought primary physical custody due to Savchenko’s schedule.

“He is not in Los Angeles and cannot exercise the parenting plan pursuant to the Judgment. Waiting for another several months will prolong an obsolete parenting plan, which is not in our daughters’ best interests,” court documents read, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Savchenko and Samodanova appear to have reached a custody agreement in the time since. Savchenko often shares photos and videos of the time that he spends with his daughters.

