Fans Think a DWTS Pro Broke Up With His Girlfriend

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko may be single again. Rumors that the ballroom dancer and his girlfriend Elena Belle (whose real name is Natacha Peyre Requena) have split started circulating in March 2024.

The split rumors came while Savchenko was on the DWTS Live Tour. He and Belle been dating since 2021.

“They have bonded over their love of fitness and wellness and being single parents,” a source had told Us Weekly at the beginning of the romance. “Gleb and Elena went on their first vacation together to Miami Beach and stayed at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. This was the first time they got to spend a lot of time together after meeting on 4th of July,” the source added.

This isn’t the first time that rumors that the two have split have circulated, either. Over the past couple of years, Belle has deleted photos from her Instagram feed and unfollowed Savchenko, signifying trouble in paradise. The two have never confirmed that their relationship was over.

Savchenko was previously married to Elena Samodanova, but the two divorced in 2020. The former couple has two daughters together.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Savchenko for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Noticed Some Things That Suggested Gleb Savchenko Split From His Girlfriend

“Dancing With the Stars” fans were quick to notice some changes in behavior on social media. For starters, Savchenko didn’t post about Belle’s birthday. Others pointed out that Belle removed most of the photos of her and Savchenko from her Instagram feed (she has one video from September 2023, for example) — and it looks like she unfollowed him, as well.

Many people weighed in on Reddit.

“It was her birthday yesterday and he didn’t post her (which is very rare) and she deleted all her photos with him. How long until they get back together this time?” the original poster wrote, kicking off a new thread.

“They break up every other month. lol,” someone else said.

“This relationship is so messy. With his profession I just feel like even though she is beautiful and post all these post it seems there is a lot of jealousy there,” a third Redditor added.

“I thought so! It was way too obvious when he came home one day last week and didn’t even go see her,” a fourth comment read.

Savchenko’s most recent post with Belle is from Halloween 2023 and was still live on his feed at the time of this writing.

Gleb Savchenko Has Said He’d Be Open to Getting Married Again

Although Savchenko’s relationship with Belle appears to be on and off, he has said that he’d consider getting married again.

During a Q&A on his Instagram Stories in June 2023, Savchenko was asked how he and his “wife” keep things spicy.

“I might’ve missed a wedding lol,” Savchenko responded. “Not a wife yet… But who knows, let’s see what the future holds,” he added. Then, he answered the question.

“It’s all about trust and respect to each other. I have the best supportive girlfriend who understands my type of work. We are very much in love,” he wrote.

Belle has one daughter from a previous relationship. Over the years, she and Savchenko have blended their families and all of their kids seem to get along swimmingly.

