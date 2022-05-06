Fans Urge 2 Pros To Leave ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Some fans want multiple professional dancers to quit “Dancing With the Stars” to make room for fresh talent.

In a Reddit thread asking about which male professional dancers should be brought on for season 31 between Keo Motsepe and Ezra Sosa, some people went on to say that they wanted both Val Chmerkovskiy and Gleb Savchenko to not return for season 31.

Ezra Sosa joined “Dancing With the Stars” as a member of the troupe, and Keo Motsepe was a professional dancer on the show for seasons 19-29, but he was not part of season 30.

Fans Want New Dancers

In the replies to the thread, some fans said they wanted new dancers.

“I personally would love to see both Gleb and Val leave and have both Keo and Ezra on the roster,” one person wrote. “I don’t much more Gleb is going to give us as a pro and Val has tapped out and has hit his peak.”

Another person wrote, “Ideal it would be both in and Gleb out but if I had to choose definitely Ezra.”

Some people also said that Sasha Farber should also leave the show.

“I like both but I really want to see what Ezra would do with a partner. I honestly think Gleb, Val, and Sasha should go and Keo should come back and bring in Pasquale from DWTS Ireland to be apart of the pro line up as well,” a reply reads.

Other people disagreed, saying they thought that Ezra Sosa needs more experience before jumping in as a professional dancer.

One person called for a whole new roster.

“Ezra, at this point, they should clean house and only have new pros,” one person wrote. “They can invite the older pros for opening or pros numbers.”

Nothing has been announced when it comes to which professional dancers may make their return for season 31. The only thing that we know for sure when it comes to casting is that Derek Hough plans to be back in some capacity.

Some Fans Want Artem Chigvintsev to Quit

In a Reddit thread that was published on Sunday, March 20, 2022, fans discussed topics like which dancers they thought were the most talented and which of the professional dancers they thought have the biggest egos.

The original thread started off by saying that the “veteran pros” should retire in order to let new talent shine, as it’s “not fair to their celeb partners,” and it went on to talk about individual professional dancers, specifically Artem Chigvintsev and his future on the show.

In the main post on Reddit, the person called for dancer Artem Chigvintsev to quit the show.

“As much as I love Artem to death, I think it is time for him to step away from DWTS,” they wrote. “I feel like he’s always done dirty by the show in some way and now that he has his mirrorball, I feel like that’s good closure for him. I would love to see him dive into the culinary world or anything else he’s interested in.”

One person replied, “Artem is my fav male pro and I would be sad to see him go but the producers never appreciated him and his talent. He’s better off without the show.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

