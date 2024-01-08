Fans React After Ex-Prisoner Talks About Her Possible DWTS Future

Gypsy Rose Blanchard said that she’s open to new opportunities since being released from prison and put on parole.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Blanchard — who was jailed after she convinced her online boyfriend to kill her emotionally abusive mother — was asked if she had her sights set on joining season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“No, no, I can’t dance. I’m not the best person with rhythm, but you never know. Sometimes opportunities arise and it depends if I want to take it on or not. So, I’m just taking it day by day and we’ll see, whatever opportunities come up, we’ll see if I want to go through with it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Blanchard began serving her 10-year prison sentence in 2016 and was granted parole in 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Are Convinced That Gypsy Rose Blanchard Will Be Part of the 2024 Cast

Shortly after Blanchard’s interview with THR was published, fans took to Reddit to react to her comments about potentially joining “Dancing With the Stars.”

“When I saw the news about her release I knew Deena Katz was probably already foaming at the mouth to get her on. I wouldn’t be surprised in the least if she’s on next seasons cast,” one person wrote.

“If she goes on the show, good for her! I wouldn’t mind at all. I’m more concerned about the backlash and the hate she’ll get, which she doesn’t deserve,” someone else added.

“I’m so certain that she will at least get a call lol. They’d definitely want to capitalize on her current spotlight,” a third comment read.

“I think in 10 yrs she can be on once the hype settles down. but rn shes too much of a hot commodity. deena katz having sean spicer and trumps ex wife on was wild enough,” a fourth Redditor weighed in.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Has Cast a Few Controversial People Over the Years

If Blanchard was case on season 33 of the popular dance competition show, it wouldn’t be the first time that a controversial figure inked a deal to appear.

For example, fans were very upset when former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was announced as part of the season 28 cast. And fans weren’t the only ones who weren’t happy about the casting. Even former host Tom Bergeron had a problem with Spencer’s casting.

“In the summer of 2019, I had two lunches — one with that showrunner person and another one with his boss. I said, ‘Well look, 2019 is the threshold to an election year in America, we are a very divided country. Just nobody, of any party, don’t go there — just make us the wonderful escape from all that divisiveness for two hours a week,” Bergeron explained in an interview with EW. After Spencer was cast, Bergeron said that he knew his time on the show was done.

“At that moment, I knew this is probably my last season, because of that one betrayal,” he explained.

Other controversial contestants include Tonya Harding, Adrian Peterson, Paula Deen, and Ryan Locte, to name a few.

