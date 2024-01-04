DWTS Alum’s Team Issues Statement Following Sudden Tragedy

Bobbie Jean Carter, the 41-year-old sister of late “Dancing With the Stars” alum, Aaron Carter, died before the Christmas holiday.

A few days after TMZ reported the news of Bobbie Jean Carter’s death, Aaron Carter’s team released a statement.

“This year has definitely been one with such loss and tragedy. May you be filled with love and comfort from supporting fans and friends through this tough time. You are not alone. We know Aaron is in heaven with his sisters and reunited. May they rest in peace,” Carter’s team said in a statement given to E! News.

Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub in his home in November 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Aaron Carter’s Mom Confirmed the Death of Bobbie Jean Carter

Just a little more than one year since the tragic death of Aaron Carter, his mom, Jane Schneck, confirmed that her daughter had died.

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean,” she told TMZ in a statement. “I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time. When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private,” she added.

Schneck has been very vocal on Facebook about her son and has requested that an investigation into his untimely death. Following the autopsy, which concluded that Carter died from “drowning and the effects of difluoroethane,” according to Page Six, Schneck took to Facebook to share her thoughts on what really happened to her son. Her persistence evidently caused the Los Angeles Police Department to look further into the case.

“I’m so happy. The Los Angeles PD is really looking seriously into Aarons death as a possible Homicide. It means that he will get justice. I’m really hoping that they can prove he did not do that to himself. He had everything to live for,” she wrote on Facebook back in March 2023.

Leslie Carter Died in 2012

The Carter family has been riddled with tragedy for years. Back in 2012, Leslie Carter died after a drug overdose.

“Addiction has been a major issue in my family. And not only is there a biological basis to it but there really is a genetic component there,” Angel Carter, who is Aaron Carter’s twin, told People magazine in August 2023.

Following the sudden death of Bobbie Jean Carter, Angel Carter shared a statement on Instagram.

“You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend,” she wrote.

“Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what. Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age. I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life,” she added.

The other living Carter sibling, Nick Carter (who also competed on “Dancing With the Stars”) has yet to post about Bobbie Jean Carter’s death.

READ NEXT: Maksim Chmerkovskiy Posts ‘Half-Naked’ Workout Video