DWTS Champ Says ‘Goodbye’ as She Makes a Big Move

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ has made a big move across the country. On March 26, 2023, Hannah Brown and her boyfriend Adam Woolard said goodbye to California and headed east. The couple will be settling in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I’m stepping into a new chapter of my life — I’m moving back south to Nashville. That’s been a whirlwind experience to even make that decision, but I’m super excited to get back closer to my roots in a town that has so much going for it,” Brown previously told TV Insider.

In an interview with People magazine, Brown said that she is “excited” to be moving to Nashville, where Woolard has lived before. Brown, who is originally from Alabama, said that she will be just “three hours from home” when she settles in Tennessee.

After a whirlwind 2022 that included a stint on the new Fox series “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” Brown is officially a Nashville resident.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hannah Brown Got Rid of Her BMW Because it Was Too ‘Small’

Brown posted a video on her Instagram Stories on March 23, 2023, saying “goodbye” to her BMW Z4.

“Today’s a big day. I’m saying goodbye to my little convertible car. It’s been so fun here, but I don’t know if it’s going to be the most practical car in Nashville,” Brown said, adding that her dog couldn’t even fit in the front seat.

“It’s so small. So, yeah. Saying goodbye right now. And then, tonight’s our last night with all our furniture. We’re moving. Tomorrow. It’s crazy,” she explained.

A few hours later, she shared a photo of a cake that read “Goodbye LA, Hello Nash” in frosting.

“Celebrating a new adventure,” she captioned the post on her Stories.

Hannah Brown Called the Move to Nashville ‘Bittersweet’

In an interview with NewBeauty, Brown opened up about her move to Nashville.

“It’s a little bittersweet because I’ve loved being in Los Angeles, and I feel like I’ve found myself here—I have had so many wonderful memories, but I’ve always wanted to try Nashville,” she told the outlet.

“It’s a place closer to home that I can see myself possibly loving…so, we’re giving it a go! When I’m there, I’ve got a few things that I’ve been working. Hopefully, by the beginning of the summer, I can continue to facilitate authentic conversations with people, and build on my community. I’m excited to be able to share all of that very soon,” she added

Brown and Woolard, who works as a sales director and a model, have been dating since early 2021, and moved in together in 2022. In an interview with Us Weekly, Brown said that she’s not in a rush to get engaged.

“[It’s] not something that I’m rushing. It’s actually so funny [that] I was on this TV show and I was the Bachelorette. But maybe that taught me I’m just not in a rush for anything. I’m really happy with where I am at,” she said.

Brown was previously engaged to Jed Wyatt at the end of her season of “The Bachelorette.”

