DWTS Family Rallies Around Former Pro as She Reveals Big News

The “Dancing With the Stars” family is rallying around former pro Julianne Hough after she was announced as Tyra Banks’ replacement for season 32.

Variety reported the news on March 20, 2023. “It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” Hough told the outlet. She then added her statement in a post on Instagram, sharing the big news with her fans.

Several people associated with “Dancing With the Stars” took to the comments section of the post to congratulate Hough as she makes her ballroom return — though in a very different capacity; Hough competed as a pro on the show from 2007 through 2009, winning two Mirrorball Trophies — one with Apolo Anton Ohno in season 4 and another with Hélio Castroneves in season 5. She also served as a judge on the program from 2014 through 2017.

This will be Hough’s first time hosting the popular dance competition show.

Julianne Hough’s Return to the Ballroom Was Well-Received by Her Colleagues & Friends

Shortly after Hough shared the news on Instagram, dozens of people commented on her post, including many of her friends from the DWTS family.

“Welcome back! So happy you are coming home!” OG judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote.

“Congrats lovely!” longtime pro Peta Murgatroyd added.

“This is incredible!!! Congrats!!!” pro Lindsay Arnold said.

“Wooohooooo!! Amazing news!!!!! Let’s fo [sic],” read a comment written by pro Emma Slater.

“Congratulations beautiful. Amazing,” retired pro Kym Herjavec’s comment read.

There were more comments from other DWTS family members, including season 14 competitor Maria Menounos, season 3 runner-up Mario Lopez, season 31 competitor Heidi D’Amelio, season 18 runner-up Amy Purdy, and Hough’s sister-in-law to-be, Hayley Erbert.

Some ballroom stars shared the news on their Instagram Stories as well, including Murgatroyd who wrote, “Go Jules!! Congrats on your return to the ballroom,” Alan Bersten who captioned his post, “Congrats @juleshough!!!” and Daniella Karagach who wrote, “So exciting!!!! Congrats @juleshough.”

Jenna Johnson wrote a lengthy message on her Instagram Stories that read, “Going through my news updates while breastfeeding this morning and almost threw my phone when I saw this!!!!!!”

“Ahhhhhh!!!!! BEST. NEWS. EVER. Soooo excited to have @juleshough as the new co-host! OMG,” she added.

Julianne Hough Recently Wrapped a Stint on Broadway

Since leaving “Dancing With the Stars” in 2017, Hough has kept herself quite busy. She took on a handful of acting roles in film and television, according to her IMDb page, and also starred in the Broadway production of “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive,” which ran from April 2022 through August 2022.

“Final curtain call from @potusbway. This raucous Play. These exceptional people. The incredible audiences. The tenacious crew,” Hough captioned an Instagram post on August 23, 2022. She went on to list the cast and crew members whom she worked closely with.

“Playing Dusty has made such an impact on me and I will forever cherish the memories I made on Broadway with you all,” she added.

Hough has also participated in a few Disney-related things, including the holiday spectacular filmed at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

And she and her best friend Nina Dobrev have their own wine line called Fresh Vine Wine.

