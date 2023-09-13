DWTS Champ Reveals Latest Project & Fulfills ‘Secret Dream’

A former “Dancing with the Stars” winner has a new project in the works, and she just revealed the scoop.

Hannah Brown won season 28 of DWTS with Alan Bersten, and that stint came just after her rocky experience being “The Bachelorette.” More recently, she won Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” and got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Adam Woolard. Brown now has a podcast and a best-selling book under her belt, and she gave fans the scoop on what’s next.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hannah Brown Has a New Book Deal

On September 13, the “Dancing with the Stars” winner took to Instagram to detail her next project. “Surprise!! I wrote another book,” she began in the caption.

The former “Bachelorette” continued, “A lot of the opportunities I’ve had I couldn’t even think up, much less say they were dreams coming true.” Her new project, however, “has always been a secret dream of mine–and now a real dream come true!”

Brown’s initial book was a memoir titled, “God Bless This Mess,” and it debuted on November 23, 2021, detailed Amazon. It quickly became a New York Times bestseller, initially appearing on the hardcover nonfiction list on December 12, 2021. The “Dancing with the Stars” champion followed up her bestseller with a companion journal that was released in April 2022.

Her next book, however, takes readers in a different direction. “Mistakes We Never Made” is a romance novel, and it will become available on May 7, 2024. The former “Bachelorette” teased, “As an avid reader myself, I can say it checks off all my boxes that make for an ultimate beach read!”

DWTS & Bachelorette Fans Gushed Over the News

Variety revealed that Brown actually signed a deal to write two romance novels. She is working with the publisher Forever, which is under the publishing umbrella of Grand Central Publishing and Hachette Book Group. Books published under the Forever imprint are romance and historical fiction books, the perfect fit for Brown’s project.

A synopsis of “Mistakes We Never Made” shared by Variety teases Brown’s romance novel focuses on the characters of Emma and Finn. They were both champions in debate years prior and shared some intimate moments at one point.

The two find themselves at the same wedding during an “epic coastal road trip,” and they face a big challenge. The bride takes off before the wedding, and Emma and Finn are expected to track her down. Naturally, the sparks fly once again for Emma and Finn as they look for the bride.

“WHAT????? Ahhhh ok I am SO excited about this!! I LOVED your first one and the journal. EEEEEE! Congratulations,” commented one enthusiastic supporter.

“So happy for you and proud of you for believing in yourself enough to do this,” added another.

“Actually really excited about this. Romance/rom-com is pretty much the only type of books I read and I love the second chance romance trope! I will be reading as soon as it comes out,” someone else noted on Reddit.

“Girl is on fire… Same publisher as the Colleen Hoover rom-com novels and The Notebook,” a Redditor shared.

The “Dancing with the Stars” champion explained in a statement, shared by Variety, “My hope with this series is to encapsulate all the things that make rom-com novels fun — chemistry, friendship, road trips! — with the emotional depth that makes readers feel connected and invested in the story.” Brown added she “drew a lot of inspiration from my own life and experiences, which is fun for me to see sprinkled throughout the series.”