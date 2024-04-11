DWTS Champ Shares Wedding Update

A former “Dancing with the Stars” champion is officially throwing herself into wedding planning. Season 28 DWTS winner Hannah Brown has been engaged to Adam Woolard since August 2023.

Previously, Brown indicated the couple was not ready to start planning a wedding. Now, she is ready and is throwing herself into the process. She provided some updates and fans will surely be eager for more.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hannah Brown Has Officially Started Planning Her Wedding

In Instagram Stories shared by Brown on April 9, the “Dancing with the Stars” champion shared details about the rough week she was having.

Brown explained she was navigating some medical issues that were manageable but pesky. In addition, she has been doing a lot of media for her upcoming book release.

Those issues would be enough to stress most people out, but Brown admitted there was an additional level of anxiety she was experiencing. She shared, “I’m trying to balance that, and then, of course, I decided I was going to start wedding planning.”

“So I felt a lot of anxiety the past two days. Like, I haven’t really dealt with that as much in a while and it hit me so hard yesterday,” the “Dancing with the Stars” champion admitted.

A subsequent Instagram Story showed Brown in a better state. “But I am feeling a lot better waking up this morning. Yesterday didn’t feel the best,” she admitted.

Brown added, “It’s just a juggling act and I don’t have to figure out everything for the wedding today.” That reminder to herself seemed to lighten the load she felt quite a bit.

The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Champion Didn’t Rush Into Wedding Planning

During the February 14 episode of Brown’s “Better Tomorrow” podcast, Woolard joined her and the couple talked about their relationship. The “Dancing with the Stars” champion said then that they were not diving into wedding planning, yet.

“Honestly, we aren’t planning a wedding,” Brown admitted. She explained they were “Focusing on getting ready for a marriage” first.

Before jumping into wedding planning, Brown and Woolard pursued “Super-charged pre-marital counseling” together. They decided to try to set themselves up for a smooth first year of marriage by doing intense therapy before their wedding day.

They hope via counseling they will “Have all those harder conversations so that when we do get married, when we do have our wedding, it truly is just a full celebration of what we’re going into and just a full representation of our life that we created with each other.”

Brown promised to share details with “Dancing with the Stars” and “Bachelorette” fans throughout the planning process. She also admitted she was feeling quite a bit of pressure and anxiety after getting engaged.

Fans immediately and frequently asked when Brown and Woolard would get married. Unfortunately, that became stressful for the “Dancing with the Stars” champion.

Brown still feels anxious about everything she has on her plate now, especially with her book release on the horizon. Despite that, it seems a fresh day gave her a fresh outlook on the wedding planning and fans will be eager to learn more details.