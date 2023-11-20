DWTS Competitor Confirms He’s Single Amid Ballroom Romance Rumors

Harry Jowsey set the record straight amid rumors that he’s in a romantic relationship with his “Dancing With the Stars” partner Rylee Arnold .

The “Too Hot to Handle” star, 26, sparked dating rumors with the 18-year-old pro dancer early on, and they played into it. In October, Jowsey played coy about his relationship with Arnold, telling Entertainment Tonight, “We just enjoy hanging out and we love each other, so it’s been great.” The reality star also teased that he and Arnold wanted to “keep the mystery in it.”

But as the semi-finals approach, there has been some backlash that they’ve used a “showmance” to further fan votes. In a new interview, Jowsey finally shut down the talk for good instead of continuing to play coy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harry Jowsey Finally Confirmed He Is Single

In November 2023, Jowsey spoke to Insider, where he admitted that he finds all of the dating speculation to be “funny.” “I try and ignore it all because I just want to focus on the dancing,” he said. “If I get distracted with dating stuff and all that stuff, then I’m probably not going to be a good dancer.”

“I’m kind of bad at dating as well,” the reality star added. Jowsey also confirmed to the outlet that he is not dating anyone at all at the moment.

Jowsey was once engaged to his “Too Hot To Handle” co-star Francesa Farago. He later dated season 3 alum Georgia Hassarati, but they split in April 2023. In July, he told Us Weekly he was throwing in the towel on dating.

“My dating life sucks,” he said at the time. “I’m very, very single. I know I’m hopeless at relationships. So I think I give up.”

Harry Jowsey Has a Strong Friendship With Rylee Arnold

While he’s not dating, Jowsey admits he is close with Arnold. “Me and Rylee are closer and stronger than ever,” he told Insider.

Jowsey also said his pro partner builds him up in the ballroom. “She’s very supportive,” he told People magazine. “She builds me up, lets me get confident in the moves, lets me feel comfortable, and yeah, it’s just been a really special experience.”

Arnold also chimed in to explain why she thinks there’s so much buzz about her chemistry with Jowsey. “Our connection just flows through,” she told the outlet of their special bond.

Jowsey previously said it was “unfair” to pin a showmance on Arnold during her first season as a DWTS pro dancer. “She’s so green to this whole world and everyone having an opinion, and stuff like that,” he told People in an interview. “We’re trying our best to focus on the dance, and whatever happens, happens. We’re just enjoying being together.”

Of course, their next dance could add fuel to the fire. Ahead of Taylor Swift Night on “Dancing With the Stars,” Jowsey teased that he’d like to dance to a song that would be sure to have fans’ tongues wagging.

“I really want to dance to ‘Love Story,’” Jowsey told Hollywood Life in November 2023. “I feel like that’s such an iconic song, and I think that was my first ever song I listened to where I was like, ‘Damn, I’m really such a fan of her.’ I would love to do that one. … If we did that one, it would be really cool.”

