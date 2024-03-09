DWTS Alum Linked to Netflix Star Before Rumors About Romance With Pro

A popular contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” seemingly dated a Netflix “Love Is Blind” star before hitting the DWTS stage. Harry Jowsey partnered with Rylee Arnold for season 32, and fans immediately loved the pairing.

It did not take long for viewers to start speculating that Jowsey and Arnold’s partnership might be more than professional. The two always played coy when asked about a potential romance.

Those who were familiar with Jowsey before he joined “Dancing with the Stars” knew a bit about his past relationships. What seemed to fly under the radar until now, however, is a seemingly brief fling with a season 6 “Love Is Blind” star.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harry Jowsey Romanced Jessica Vestal in Mexico

Ahead of the season 6 “Love Is Blind” finale becoming available, photos showing Jessica Vestal frolicking with Jowsey emerged.

As “Love Is Blind” viewers saw during the season, Vestal expected to get engaged to Jimmy Presnell. When he revealed that wasn’t going to be the case, she tore into him.

Vestal told him, “When you see and realize what you missed out on, you are going to choke. You are going to need your EpiPen to open up your airways because you are going to be in disbelief of what you missed out on.”

Not long after her tirade went viral, photos of Vestal with Jowsey hit the Internet. On March 5, Page Six shared several photos of Jowsey and Vestal together.

She wore a bright blue bikini and he was in swim trunks as they canoodled at a resort in Mexico together. Neither Vestal nor Jowsey appear to have any social media posts about one another on their pages.

The Photos of Jowsey & Vestal Together Confused Some DWTS Fans

The timing of the photos hitting the Internet had a fair number of people thinking the pictures were recent. TMZ confirmed the photos were taken in September 2023, in Tulum, Mexico.

That would mean Vestal had wrapped up filming “Love Is Blind” a few months before jetting off to Mexico with Jowsey. According to Distractify, season 6 of “Love Is Blind” filmed during the spring of 2023.

As for Jowsey, the “Dancing with the Stars” cast announcement for season 32 happened via “Good Morning America” on September 26, 2023. It seems likely that was shortly after his time in Mexico, and before he first met Arnold.

TMZ noted that the pictures flew under the radar until recently. When Jowsey and Vestal frolicked together in Mexico, she hadn’t appeared on reality television yet. Now that she’s appeared on “Love Is Blind,” the connection to Jowsey has drawn attention.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans have had plenty to say about the photos.

One Page Six follower commented on Instagram, “I thought he was dating the girl from DWTS?”

“I like him better with Rylee,” wrote someone else.

A comment on TMZ’s Instagram post read, “Is he not with Rylee?”

Neither Vestal nor Jowsey have commented on the attention the photos have now received. There do not seem to be any signs that the two remained an item after he started “Dancing with the Stars” with Arnold.

Jowsey and Vestal are rumored cast members for season 2 of Netflix’s “Perfect Match,” several fans online noted. According to Hollywood Life, filming for the upcoming season likely happened in August 2023.

That timing would fit with Jowsey and Vestal being spotted looking cozy together in Mexico in September 2023. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for season 2 of “Perfect Match.”