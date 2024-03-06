DWTS Pro Injured on Tour: ‘I Just Need to Rest for Now’

A“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer apologized for disappointing fans after a DWTS Tour show. Rylee Arnold took to social media to reveal she had been injured during the show in St. Louis, Missouri.

Due to her injury, Arnold couldn’t meet with fans who had waited for her after the event.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rylee Arnold Noted Walking Was a Struggle

On March 5, Arnold took to Snapchat to explain her post-performance absence. She wrote, “Hey everyone! So sorry for all of you standing outside waiting to meet me.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro continued, “I injured myself during the show and I don’t feel the best when I’m walking.” Arnold promised to keep fans updated on her injury.

“I just need to rest for now,” Arnold added. She finished the text over her photo by writing, “Love you all so much and it was such an amazing show!!”

It doesn’t appear that Arnold posted anything about her injury on her TikTok or Instagram pages.

The dancer did post a video on TikTok showing fans her skincare routine during the afternoon on March 6. She didn’t mention her injury during the video. However, it was not clear whether the video had been just recorded versus perhaps being pre-recorded.

One fan commented and asked, “How are you feeling? I saw your snap story said you injured yourself last night.”

Another TikTok follower commented, “How are you feeling? I hope you’re feeling better.”

DWTS Fans Hope Arnold Won’t Be Sidelined for Long

“Dancing with the Stars” fans also shared a screenshot of Arnold’s post on Reddit.

“Praying so hard that’s it’s nothing bad and maybe just needs a day to heal !! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 lord please heal her completely and quick 🙏🏻 show won’t be the same if she’s out 🥲,” one Redditor wrote in response to the post.

Another fan commented, “I really hope she recovers soon!! As someone who saw the show I can’t imagine someone being a better ‘flapper’ than Rylee in the Charleston number. She was amazing!”

“Awe looks like she was crying,” suggested someone else.

One poster noted that the tour stops in Arnold’s home state of Utah very soon. That commenter mentioned that the “Dancing with the Stars” dancer has previously talked about how excited she was to perform there. Someone else wrote that Arnold’s family plans to attend the Utah show, too.

“Her having to miss the utah show this week would s*ck,” that Redditor added.

Arnold’s Not the Only DWTS Pro Fighting Injuries This Tour Season

After the March 5 show, Arnold shared quite a few fan clips of her dancing via her Instagram Stories. Her season 32 “Dancing with the Stars” partner, Harry Jowsey, is currently on tour with her.

Jowsey and Arnold perform together several times during the show, it appears. She also has numbers with pros Alan Bersten and Brandon Armstrong.

The clips Arnold shared did not show when or how her injury happened.

Arnold is not the first “Dancing with the Stars” pro to be impacted by injuries this tour season. Gleb Savchenko and Daniella Karagach had to miss the first dates of the tour due to injuries.

In both cases, however, the injuries happened before the tour began. Karagach and Savchenko have since recovered and rejoined their colleagues on the road.