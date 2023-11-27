DWTS Celeb Stuns Pro Partner With Lavish Gift Amid Dating Rumors

Harry Jowsey gave a pricey thank you gift to Rylee Arnold following their elimination from “Dancing With the Stars.”

Days after the duo’s November 21, 2023 elimination from the 32nd season of the celebrity ballroom competition, the “Too Hot to Handle” star posted a video that showed him surprising Arnold with a diamond bracelet that cost nearly $15,000.

The lavish gift came after Jowsey, 26, previously told E! News that Arnold, 18, is his “best friend.” But the extravagant thank you did nothing to dispel rumors that there is a romantic connection between the reality star and the newcomer pro dancer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rylee Arnold Was Shocked When Harry Jowsey Gave Her the Expensive Gift as a Thank You for Her Help on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Jowsey captured his gift-giving moment in a video on his Snapchat stories that was later reshared on Tik Tok. In the clip, Arnold is sitting in a car when Jowsey hands her a box from Peter Marco jewelry store in Beverly Hills.

After announcing he got her a gift as a thank you, Arnold opened the box to reveal a stunning gold and diamond bracelet. “Harry!” the teen dancer said as she covered her mouth in shock. “It’s beautiful, Harry! Oh my gosh I’m gonna cry, oh my gosh it’s stunning! … It’s perfect, are you joking right now? It’s beautiful look at that, it’s stunning!”

Jowsey captioned the video to declare “[Rylee Arnold] deserves the world.”

According to Page Six, the bracelet is a vintage Van Cleef and Arpels Alhambra bracelet and comes with a price tag of $14,600.

Harry Jowsey Spent Thanksgiving With Rylee Arnold & Her Family

While Jowsey and Arnold are no longer partners on “Dancing with the Stars,” they are still spending a lot of time together. Jowsey even joined Arnold and her family to celebrate Thanksgiving on November 23, 2023.

Arnold documented the day on her Instagram stories as she leaned into Jowsey to pose amid a beachside sunset background. The DWTS pro also shared photos of Jowsey with her littlest family members as they celebrated at a beach house. The fun family time came two months after Arnold’s older sister Lindsay denounced the thought of a romance between Jowsey and her little sister.

“She found out about a week ago [that her partner was Harry],” Lindsay Arnold said on the told the “Weekly Trash” podcast in September 2023. “We were all just like, ‘Ahh! What is happening?’ … [I’m] definitely an overprotective sister,” she added, before warning Jowsey: “Don’t kiss my sister. No. no. no. no.”

Arnold and Jowsey’s hang out didn’t end on Thanksgiving day. On Friday, November 24, the pro dancer shared footage on TikTok that showed her dancing with Jowsey and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum JoJo Siwa. At the end of the clip, Jowsey gave Arnold a sweet hug. “Did something fun yesterday!” Arnold teased in the caption. Several fans speculated that the DWTS duo filmed a podcast with Siwa.

