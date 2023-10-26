Fans Are Criticizing Rylee Arnold as a DWTS Pro

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans are upset with Rylee Arnold.

Arnold joined the season 32 cast and was paired with “Too Hot to Handle” star Harry Jowsey. Each week, the two have been surviving eliminations despite receiving low scores. And some fans aren’t happy about it.

For starters, some feel that Jowsey isn’t a good dancer and isn’t improving. That case could be made after he ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard on October 24, 2023. Others are upset that competitors, like Mira Sorvino, have been voted off, while Jowsey continues on. He has even drawn comparisons to season 27 champ, Bobby Bones. Bones won the Mirrorball Trophy despite having relatively low scores each week.

More recently, however, some fans have come down on Arnold, criticizing the 18-year-old’s choreography.

Season 32 marks Arnold’s very first season as a pro. Although she is a ballroom-trained dancer, she doesn’t have any experience on this level of competition — especially when it comes to a reality television show.

Arnold seems to be handling the pressure well, thanks to some help from her older sister, Lindsay Arnold, who was also a pro on DWTS. However, some fans feel that she’s not helping Jowsey because she hasn’t been tailoring her choreography to her partner.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Think Rylee Arnold’s Choreography Isn’t Doing Harry Jowsey Any Favors

Following “Most Memorable Year” night, multiple Reddit threads about Rylee Arnold’s choreography popped up on the platform. It seems as though many fans agree that Rylee Arnold isn’t doing much to help keep Jowsey in the competition outside of playing up the romance rumors.

“How is Harry ever going to improve if she keeps choreographing routines where he’s barely moving,” a Redditor said. “She’s dancing around him while he walks in circles, like not even on the ball of his feet just heel first always,” the comment continued.

“He may be an awful dancer, but the last 5 weeks have mostly been Harry standing, taking no more than 5 steps, while Rylee dances around him. How in the world is he supposed to improve and be a slightly better dancer if he’s not given the chance to actually dance even once??” one person responded.

“Rylee is an incredible dancer but having a sister like Lindsay, AKA a pro who notoriously choreographed to her partner’s strengths, I expected her to not dance around him so much. But maybe this just comes with experience,” a third comment read.

Rylee Arnold Was Previously Called Out by Fans for Copying Her Sister’s Choreography

On Disney Night, some fans were upset that Rylee Arnold used similar choreography to her sister’s from season 28.

Rylee Arnold and Jowsey danced to “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story.” This is the same song that Lindsay Arnold danced to with Sean Spicer a few seasons prior. Someone was quick to point out the similarities in the routines on Reddit. There was one portion in particular that appeared identical to what Lindsay Arnold previously put together.

Rylee Arnold hasn’t responded to any of the criticism surrounding her first season as a pro. Instead, she’s keeping her chin up and doing things her own way.

“I am putting every part of my life into this show which I think is so important, because if you have like no distractions, you can do anything,” she said on the “Lightweights” podcast in September 2023.

“I’m like dedicating my full heart into this which I think is so important. I mean, if I win that would be insane,” she said later in the episode. “I do feel like pressure because I am the newest pro, and like I’m going to go out there and all eyes are going to be ‘is she going to fail or is she going to succeed?'” she continued.

